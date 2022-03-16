Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Khan is in 100% trouble': Pakistan PM Imran Khan's key ally

    The group's united strength of 17 members can effortlessly end Khan's 7-seat majority in the National Assembly. 

    Khan is in 100% trouble: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's key ally
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 3:11 PM IST

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is on the verge of losing its parliamentary majority due to his three crucial allies about to quit his Cabinet, as per the top leader from the party supporting the government. 

    While talking in an interview at Hum TV on Tuesday evening, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, whose Pakistan Muslim league-Quaid party is a key government partner with other five members in the lower house National Assembly, stated that this would aid the opposition group in a no-confidence vote later this month.

    Elahi stated that it's up to Imran Khan now to personally reach out to his allies and persuade them to stay in the coalition government. Otherwise, he is 100 per cent in trouble. 

    The opposition has urged the speaker of the National Assembly to call a vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan, accusing him of misgoverning the economy and the foreign policy. Some government ministers have said that lawmakers are likely to vote between March 28-30.

    Elahi stated that his Balochistan Awami Party with five seats and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's seven members have finalised to take a joint decision, whether to support the opposition or be in the government. The group's united strength of 17 members can effortlessly end Khan's 7-seat majority in the National Assembly.

