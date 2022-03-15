Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Accidental missile launch': Our armed forces are well-trained, Defence Minister tells Parliament

    "I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells Parliament

    Accidental missile launch: SOPs being reviewed, no laxity in protocols, Rajnath tells Parliament
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 15, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    The Indian government has taken the accidental missile launch very seriously. Following the incident, SOPs are being reviewed with regard to the maintenance of missiles, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Parliament on Tuesday.

    Making a statement, Rajnath said, "I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe. Moreover, our safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time. Our armed forces are well-trained and disciplined & are well experienced in handling such systems."

    Stating that the government has taken serious note of the incident, a formal high-level inquiry has been ordered, Rajnath said that the inquiry would determine the exact cause of the said accident. He further said that a review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted in the wake of this incident: RM

    We attach highest priority to safety and security of our weapon systems.  If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified: RM

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka hijab row: Muslim community leaders express displeasure over verdict, vow to move SC-dnm

    Cannot deny a section to follow religious laws: Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict disappoints Muslim leaders

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not mandatory part of Islam; abide by govt's rule, says HC -dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not essential part of Islam; abide by govt’s rule, says HC

    Karnataka hijab row: Sec 144 imposed in districts; schools and colleges shut in some - YCB

    Karnataka hijab row: Sec 144 imposed in districts; schools and colleges shut in some

    Karnataka hijab row: Congress leader UT Khader's comments creates uproar in Assembly - ADT

    Karnataka hijab row: Congress leader UT Khader's comments creates uproar in Assembly

    Karnataka hijab row: How events unfolded; timeline of the case ahead of Karnataka HC verdict-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: How events unfolded; timeline of the case ahead of Karnataka HC verdict

    Recent Stories

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times cricketer Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri snt

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri

    Karnataka hijab row: Muslim community leaders express displeasure over verdict, vow to move SC-dnm

    Cannot deny a section to follow religious laws: Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict disappoints Muslim leaders

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film

    5 Honey Singh's controversies that changed the rapper's life RCB

    5 Honey Singh's controversies that changed the rapper's life

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not mandatory part of Islam; abide by govt's rule, says HC -dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not essential part of Islam; abide by govt’s rule, says HC

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’

    Video Icon
    football ISL fans one of the best in the world says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche snt

    ISL fans one of the best in the world, says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon