'Accidental missile launch': Our armed forces are well-trained, Defence Minister tells Parliament

"I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells Parliament

The Indian government has taken the accidental missile launch very seriously. Following the incident, SOPs are being reviewed with regard to the maintenance of missiles, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Making a statement, Rajnath said, "I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe. Moreover, our safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time. Our armed forces are well-trained and disciplined & are well experienced in handling such systems."

Stating that the government has taken serious note of the incident, a formal high-level inquiry has been ordered, Rajnath said that the inquiry would determine the exact cause of the said accident. He further said that a review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted in the wake of this incident: RM

We attach highest priority to safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified: RM