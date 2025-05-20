Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has appeared on Pakistani media praising Pakistan and attacking India. His group SFJ is now campaigning in the US to block India’s diplomatic outreach after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), appeared on a Pakistani news channel to launch a fresh anti-India tirade, praising Pakistan and claiming that Sikhs refused to fight for India.

In a recent broadcast on Geo News, Pannun claimed that ‘Sikhs refused to fight for India’ and even raised the Islamic slogan ‘Naara-e-Takbeer,’ which is unusual for a Sikh leader. He also allegedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad”, supporting Pakistan in the aftermath of its recent conflict with India.

SFJ, which has long been suspected of links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, is known for spreading Khalistani propaganda and targeting Punjabi youth through radicalisation, arms smuggling, and drug trafficking.

As India prepares to send a diplomatic delegation to the US to expose Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam terror attack and highlight Operation Sindoor, Pannun and SFJ have launched a counter-campaign. The group has branded India's outreach as a "Delegation of Devils" and plans to petition the US State Department and Congress to oppose it.

Pannun has accused India of 'manufacturing war' to blame Pakistan and claimed, without evidence, that religious sites like Nankana Sahib were targeted in Operation Sindoor. The Indian government has strongly denied this charge.

SFJ’s latest actions are seen as an attempt to disrupt India's global efforts to build support against terrorism and counter Pakistan’s narrative, especially after the Pahalgam attack killed 26 civilians.

Pannun, who is based in the US, has made anti-India threats for years, including against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2023, the US Department of Justice charged an Indian man named Vikas Yadav, believed to be a former RAW officer, with trying to assassinate Pannun. The FBI’s New York office has since listed Yadav as “wanted” for murder-for-hire and money laundering.