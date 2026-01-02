Leaders of Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Nepal expressed condolences on the passing of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia. They remembered her as a champion for democracy, women's rights, and a key figure in strengthening bilateral relations.

Leaders of Singapore, Sri Lanka and Nepal expressed their condolences through letters on the pPassing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday expressed condolences and said that the nation's sympathies were with Bangladesh in this period of grief.

Singapore PM Remembers Khaleda Zia's Legacy

"Prime Minister Khaleda Zia played an important role in Bangladesh's journey towards parliamentary democracy and a market economy. She was also Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister and a champion for women's education and development. Bilaterally, she was instrumental in strengthening relations between our two countries. Her legacy of dedication and service to her nation will be deeply remembered," he added.

Nepal PM Calls Demise an 'Irreparable Loss'

Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki said that she was saddened to learn the passing of Khaleda Zia. Karki called her demise "an irreparable loss not only to Bangladesh, but also to our region as a whole."

"Begum Zia served Bangladesh and its people with dignity and distinction. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy of lifelong public service, with her enduring leadership marking a historic chapter in the democratic journey of Bangladesh. Nepal will remember her with gratitude for the significant role she played in strengthening Nepal-Bangladesh relations, particularly during her three tenures as the Prime Minister," she said.

Sri Lanka President Hails 'Outstanding Stateswoman'

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Disanayake recounted the strength displayed by Khaleda Zia who led the country through several socio economic challenges.

"The late Prime Minister was an outstanding stateswoman who devoted her life to the service of the people of Bangladesh, leading the country through momentous political and socio-economic challenges. A steadfast friend of Sri Lanka, her leadership played a significant role in further strengthening the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between our two nations," he said.

India Conveys Deepest Condolences

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed his grief in the form of a letter, which External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday handed over to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the death of his mother, former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

A Dominant Figure in Bangladesh Politics

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died on December 30 at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A dominant figure in national politics for decades, she led the country for three terms and played a key role in restoring democracy following years of military rule. (ANI)