Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Iran condemned US bombings in Venezuela as 'imperialist aggression'. The strike saw the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, drawing divided reactions from Latin American nations and condemnation from Russia.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the recent bombings by the US on various "strategic centres" of Venezuela. He labelled the bombings as an act of "terrorism", posing a threat to the "tranquillity "in Latin America, which he described as having a legacy of enduring such onslaught and anti-imperialist struggles. Labelling the bombings by the US as "imperialist aggression", he said that there is a need to rise against such actions for global peace. In an official X post on Saturday, he said, "Strongly condemn the blatant imperialist aggression by the US on Venezuela by bombing various strategic centres. This reveals the vicious operation of a rogue state, fuelling unmasked hostility in the Global South for imposing its devious schemes. It's also an act of terrorism, posing a threat to the tranquillity in Latin America, a continent with the legacy of enduring such onslaught and anti-imperialist struggles. All should rise in unity to call out this brazen assault on Venezuela and resist the imperialist moves against global peace." https://x.com/pinarayivijayan/status/2007438419698561024

Global Reactions to US Strike on Venezuela

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the US military action against Venezuela, calling it not only a violation of the country's national sovereignty but also a violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the basic rules of international law. In its message, it also stressed on the necessity of taking appropriate measures to hold accountable the planners and perpetrators of crimes committed in the course of this military aggression. https://x.com/IRIMFA_EN/status/2007405391118770338?s=20

Deep divisions have emerged in Latin America on Maduro's capture. Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa Azin said on X, "To all the narco chavista criminals, your time is coming. Your structure will completely collapse across the entire continent. To @MariaCorinaYA @EdmundoGU and the Venezuelan people: it's time to reclaim your country. You have an ally in Ecuador." https://x.com/DanielNoboaOk/status/2007421352719069620?s=20

Earlier, Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Saturday gave a call for peaceful resolution after American strikes in Venezuela where the US "captured" President Maduro and his wife. The Chilean President condemned the military action and said that the crisis must be resolved through dialogue and multilateralism.

Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country".

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the US strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable. The Russian Federation also supported calls by South American leaders for the calling of an urgent UN Security Council meeting.

Maduro Charged with Narco-Terrorism

The "capture of Maduro" comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government. US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice. (ANI)