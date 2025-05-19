Kamala Harris expressed her support for Joe Biden after his prostate cancer diagnosis, calling him ‘a fighter’ and praising his strength and resilience. She and husband Doug Emhoff offered prayers for his full and speedy recovery.

Washington DC : Former US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday (local time) expressed her support and prayers for former US President Joe Biden after his office announced his diagnosis with prostate cancer.

In a post on X, Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, expressed their sadness upon learning of Biden's health condition.

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time," Harris stated.

She further highlighted Biden's resilience, adding, "Joe is a fighter – and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery," she added.

The statement comes after Biden's office revealed that the 82-year-old former president has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form of prostate cancer", which has spread to the bone. He is currently reviewing treatment options with his family.

According to a statement from Biden's office, the diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported worsening urinary symptoms, with tests confirming a high-grade cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement read.

Biden, who previously defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, stepped down from his 2024 re-election campaign amid concerns over his age and health, endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee, who was serving as the Vice President during Biden's regime.

However, Harris was defeated by Trump in the November 2024 election.