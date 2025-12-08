The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) organised a large cultural rally in Jamshoro on Sindhi Cultural Day. The peaceful protest advocated for the recovery of forcibly disappeared national workers and the liberation of Sindhudesh from Pakistan.

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) organised a large and orderly cultural rally in Jamshoro, led by District President Saeed Tiyoono, Khan Sindhi, Sarmad Ali Qureshi, Majid Sindhi, along with other party members, in celebration of Sindhi Unity and Cultural Day. The rally commenced from Sindh University Colony in Jamshoro, travelled past the District Press Club and Jamshoro Colony, and concluded at the banks of the Indus River, where the national anthem was sung. The purpose of the gathering was to stage a peaceful and organised protest advocating for the recovery of forcibly disappeared national workers and for the liberation of Sindhudesh.

Participants at the rally displayed banners, placards, and posters featuring images of forcibly disappeared political activists. Dressed in traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi caps while waving the flags of Sindhudesh, the crowd marched through various neighbourhoods and main thoroughfares of Jamshoro. During the event, they raised firm yet peaceful slogans, including: "Your land, my land, Sindhudesh, Sindhudesh."

JSFM Leadership Issues Joint Statement

The central leadership of JSFM, including Chairman Sohail Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, General Secretary Amar Azadi, Party Spokesperson Mansoor Ahmed Hubb, Central Joint Secretary Farhan Sindhi, Finance Secretary Hafeez Deshi, Media Secretary Mark Sindhu, Liaison Secretary Hosho Sindhi, and international chapter coordinators Osama Somro (United Kingdom), Ali Sindhi Nonari (Germany), and Abdul Sattar Bhatti (Netherlands), issued a joint statement: "The cultural identity and heritage of Sindh extend back over seven thousand years. Sindh has consistently resisted foreign domination and has never succumbed to the control of external powers.

Highlighting Sindh's History of Resistance

The inhabitants of Sindh have continually fought against oppression and occupation, laying down their lives in the pursuit of freedom. This ongoing legacy of sacrifice spans from Raja Dahir to figures like Hosho Sheedi, Makhdoom Bilawal, Saeen G.M. Syed, Sooreh Badshah, Shaheed Bashir Khan, Shaheed Shafi Karnani, Shaheed Muzaffar Bhutto, Shaheed Sarai, Qurban Khahawar, and Shaheed Sajan Malookani.

The statement further asserted that Sindh has endured numerous invasions and occupations, from Muhammad bin Qasim to the Arghuns, Tarkhans, Mongols, and the British Empire. However, Sindh has never accepted lasting occupation and has perpetually fought to maintain its identity, culture, and dignity.

A Call to Safeguard National Identity

The leadership emphasised that, just as millions of Sindhis asserted their claim to their ancient culture by raising the flag of freedom on Cultural Day, every Sindhi now bears the duty to safeguard their land, resources, language, and national identity through political, democratic, and peaceful means.

An Appeal to the International Community

In conclusion, JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro urged international bodies, the United Nations, global human rights organisations, and the moral fabric of the free world to pay serious attention to cases of enforced disappearances, political oppression, and human rights abuses in Sindh, and to lend moral support to the peaceful and democratic efforts of the Sindhi people. (ANI)

