Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

Trained at the Siachen Battle School, Captain Fatima Wasim was deployed at an operational post situated at an altitude of 15,200 feet. The Leh-based XIV Corps celebrated this achievement, emphasizing her indomitable spirit and high motivation. The Siachen Glacier presents formidable challenges due to its harsh climate and terrain

In a historic feat, Indian Army officer Captain Fatima Wasim became the third woman to be posted in Siachen Glaciers and the first medical officer on an operational post at the world’s highest battlefield. Captain Wasim, a medical officer, underwent rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School, before being posted at an operational post in the formidable Siachen glacier. The post is situated at an altitude of 15,200 feet.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, also known as XIV Corps, said: “NATION FIRST, Capt Fatima Wasim of #SiachenWarriors creates history by becoming the First Woman Medical Officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier.”

“She was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at #Siachen Battle School which speaks of her indomitable spirit and high motivation,” it said.

The XIV Corps has also shared her video on social media platforms, stating that she is the first medical officer to be posted at an operational post on the Siachen Glacier. Prior to her, Captain Shiva Chouhan, an Engineering officer was posted at the Kumar post, located at an altitude of around 15,600 feet in Siachen in January 2023, for a three-month stint. Lauding her spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted then: “This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti.”

Earlier this month, another medical officer, Captain Geetika Koul of the Snow Leopard Brigade was posted in the Siachen glaciers, after her successful completion of rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School. Situated in the Karakoram ranges that include the Pamir Mountains, Hindu Kush, and the Himalayas, Siachen is not only known for its strategic significance but also for its unforgiving climate and challenging terrain. The Indian Army has an advantageous position in the area over Pakistani hostile positions. Casualties have been more in the region, mainly due to the hostile terrain and weather rather than battle.