The JKJAAC is demanding that the people of PoJK be granted unconditional control over their land, natural resources, and political future, asserting these as fundamental rights while criticizing the administration's handling of the region.

JKJAAC Calls for Sovereignty and Resource Control

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has reiterated its demand for the transfer of ownership, governance and supreme authority to the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), asserting that the region’s natural resources, land and political future should be determined exclusively by its people. In a post on X, JKJAAC stated that the rights of ownership, governance and supreme authority were the fundamental and inalienable rights of the people of PoJK. The committee called for these rights to be transferred unconditionally to the region’s residents.

According to the post, the people of PoJK should have exclusive authority over the region’s resources, land, natural wealth, political decisions and future. The committee emphasised that its demand extended beyond the distribution of resources, describing the struggle as one for self-determination, self-respect and the right of people to decide their own future.

Advocacy for Political and Economic Rights

The post also highlighted a discussion delivered by Kamran Beg at the Conference on the Right of Ownership and the Right of Governance. According to JKJAAC, Beg presented historical facts and logical arguments while addressing the movement for people's rights, the prevailing situation in PoJK, and the political and economic rights of its residents. Reiterating its position, JKJAAC maintained that the people of PoJK have the first right over the region’s resources and that decisions concerning their future should rest with them.

The committee’s statement underscores its demand for greater authority over the region’s political and economic affairs, with ownership of resources and the right to governance at the centre of its call for people's rights.

Allegations Against Government Handling

Earlier, the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) had accused the Pakistan government of creating conditions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) similar to those prevailing in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alleging that the administration's handling of protests and dissent could fuel further unrest in the region.

In a post on X, attributed to Qaiser Khan, the JKJAAC questioned whether the government's actions were pushing people towards militancy, while comparing the security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the situation in PoJK. (ANI)