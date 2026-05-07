Japanese firm JFE Engineering is expanding to India, focusing on social infrastructure and circular economy. It plans to introduce its successful water treatment systems and develop the waste power generation market, while also training local staff.

JFE Engineering has big achievements to construct global social infrastructure and establish circular economy. It has started to contribute to Indian society. JFE Engineering's technological origin is steel and shipbuilding industry. Original technology is cultivated to cover energy, environment field and social infrastructure construction. Under the world trend environment field becomes main axis of business.

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Water Treatment Solutions for India

Managing Director of JFE Engineering Keiichi Nagaya explains. "Water treatment is one of successful cases in Asia=Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia. JFE Engineering built facility of clean and waste water. It operates to clean up waste water to purified clean water to pour into the river. When the requirement to increase clean water, JFE Engineering strengthen purifying function. JFE Engineering intends to develop this system to India. Already it established subsidiary in 2011 and it is the base of service. It can supply engineering facility to water management service."

Developing Waste Power Generation

Another big axis of JFE Engineering is the waste power generation. In Japan JFE Engineering has big fame as a reliable contractor and now develops Indian market. Managing Director of JFE Engineering Keiichi Nagaya says "JFE Engineering trained Indian subsidiary's 200 staff to join to waste power generation project in Vietnam. In this case JFE Engineering developed, invested and operated its facility. In this process Indian staff procured necessary machine and equipment based on their plan. It was good opportunity for practical training. And now it is targeting Andra Pradesh state. Regarding waste power generation India is in dawn period. JFE Engineering's technology and experience will contribute to clean India including total treatment= construction, investment, operation and finally management of all electricity. After Indian success it will be supplying base to global market."

'Educate and Grow up in India'

JFE Engineering's policy is not only "make in India" but also "educate and grow up in India". It is the evidence of serious determination. (ANI)