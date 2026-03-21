Japan's Shiga prefecture, renowned for its clean environment around Lake Biwa, aims to share its water management, circular economy, and hydrogen project expertise with India, building on its experience with China and Vietnam.

Japanese biggest lake--Lake Biwa is located in Shiga prefecture. It originated 4.4 million years ago. In its long history Lake Biwa worked as a center of waterborne logistics, resource of water supply and the stage of fishing industry. Its clean circumstances are protected by enthusiastic trial and development of technology. Clean environment and healthy consciousness made Shiga pref. best longevity prefecture. Based on establishment of clean environment and livable society Shiga pref.'s attention is paid to contribution for progressing foreign countries, especially India.

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A Legacy of Water Management

Shiga pref. Governor Taizo Mikazuki explains characteristic of Shiga pref., "Lake Biwa is old established lake supplying water and various convenience to 15 million people of Kansai area including 1.4 million citizens of Shiga pref. Utilizing advantage of rich water and respect to the benefit of water are policy and philosophy of Shiga pref. We studied the protection of water resource contributes to the development of society. In 1980's Shiga pref. set friendship agreement with Hunan Province having Lake Dongting in China. It progressed mutual exchange of knowledge about water management, agricultural project and so on. For Vietnam, Shiga pref. contributed to purify water of Ha Long Bay. Those experience will be useful for Indian society."

Vision for a 'Circular Economy' and Clean Energy

In addition Governor Mikazuki envisages hydrogen project will contribute to establish clean society in India. "Shiga pref. organizes supply network of hydrogen. It covers Chubu region, Kansai region and Hokuriku region. Shiga pref. located at the center of those vast areas. " Governor Mikazuki emphasizes to make progress of "Circular Economy" in Shiga. "We started "Repair Challenge" to renew wasted old furniture for resales. Sewage dirty mud and water plant of Lake Biwa are reborn to agricultural fertilizer. We are targeting which experience including its technology is useful for which state in India. Not only industry but also Indian music festival and business seminar including Shiga pref.'s companies ---Fujitec, Shiga bank, Hiyoshi, Yanmar, Panasonic and so on."

Cultivating Local Environmental Expertise

The project to keep clean Lake Biwa brought up environment company like Hiyoshi Ecological Services. Local government has the experience to face to real scene to be improved. It provokes to grasp detail information and develop treating technology and skill. It is the resource of local government to establish sustainable, clean and comfortable society. (ANI)