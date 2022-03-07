Japanese retailer Uniqlo to continue its operation in Russia

The Spanish clothing giant Inditex, which owns Zara, announced that hundreds of stores in Russia, as well as the company's online store, would be temporarily closed.

The Japanese casualwear giant Uniqlo on Monday defended its choice to keep Russian stores open despite rivals Zara and H&M suspending operations in the country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tadashi Yanai, the Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing president, emphasised that the conflict should not deprive Russians of clothing, being a basic human need.

Tadashi Yanai released a statement stating that there should never be a war. Every country should oppose it. This time all of Europe opposes the war and has shown its support for Ukraine. He added that any attempt to divide the world would only strengthen unity.

Clothing is an essential part of life. Russians have the same right to life as all have, Yanai continued.

In Russia, there are 49 Uniqlo stores. Following a fast retailing spokeswoman, the company would continue to watch the situation. However, there are no intentions to cease the activities at present.

It comes as an increasing number of great businesses declare a temporary suspension of operations in Russia, as Western governments implement sanctions to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine conflict.

The Spanish clothing giant Inditex, which owns Zara, announced on Saturday that hundreds of stores in Russia and the company's online store would be temporarily closed. Given the current circumstances, it added, Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of operations and business conditions in the Russian Federation.

Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) of Sweden has also declared that it will cease operations in Russia, citing it’s "deeply concerned" over the "tragic developments in Ukraine" and its solidarity with "with all the people who are suffering".

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: Oil prices jump to 13-year high as US mulls Russian import ban

Also Read: Over 1.5 million people fled Ukraine, triggers Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since WW II

Also Read: Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation