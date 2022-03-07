Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Japanese retailer Uniqlo to continue its operation in Russia

    The Spanish clothing giant Inditex, which owns Zara, announced that hundreds of stores in Russia, as well as the company's online store, would be temporarily closed.

    Japanese retailer Uniqlo to continue its operation in Russia - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    The Japanese casualwear giant Uniqlo on Monday defended its choice to keep Russian stores open despite rivals Zara and H&M suspending operations in the country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

    Tadashi Yanai, the Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing president, emphasised that the conflict should not deprive Russians of clothing, being a basic human need.

    Tadashi Yanai released a statement stating that there should never be a war. Every country should oppose it. This time all of Europe opposes the war and has shown its support for Ukraine. He added that any attempt to divide the world would only strengthen unity.

    Clothing is an essential part of life. Russians have the same right to life as all have, Yanai continued.

    In Russia, there are 49 Uniqlo stores. Following a fast retailing spokeswoman, the company would continue to watch the situation. However, there are no intentions to cease the activities at present. 

    It comes as an increasing number of great businesses declare a temporary suspension of operations in Russia, as Western governments implement sanctions to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine conflict.

    The Spanish clothing giant Inditex, which owns Zara, announced on Saturday that hundreds of stores in Russia and the company's online store would be temporarily closed. Given the current circumstances, it added, Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of operations and business conditions in the Russian Federation. 

    Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) of Sweden has also declared that it will cease operations in Russia, citing it’s "deeply concerned" over the "tragic developments in Ukraine" and its solidarity with "with all the people who are suffering".

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: Oil prices jump to 13-year high as US mulls Russian import ban

    Also Read: Over 1.5 million people fled Ukraine, triggers Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since WW II

    Also Read: Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China claims rock solid friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine-dnm

    China claims ‘rock solid’ friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine

    President Zelenskyy s wife says Putin s forces killing children consciously and cynically gcw

    President Zelenskyy's wife says Putin's forces killing children 'consciously and cynically'

    Russian military announces ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to open humanitarian corridors-dnm

    Russian military announces ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to open humanitarian corridors

    Over 1 dot 5 million people fled Ukraine triggers Europe s fastest growing refugee crisis since WW II gcw

    Over 1.5 million people fled Ukraine, triggers Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since WW II

    Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation - ADT

    Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation

    Recent Stories

    Duty of Indian govt Congress concerned about citizens stranded in Ukraine gcw

    'Duty of Indian govt...' Congress 'concerned' about citizens stranded in Ukraine

    Pictures Deepika Padukone's new home is just heaven; actress currently in Spain RCB

    Pictures: Deepika Padukone's new home is just heaven; actress currently in Spain

    China claims rock solid friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine-dnm

    China claims ‘rock solid’ friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav

    Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi speaks to Putin for 35 minutes; appreciates ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors-dnm

    PM Modi speaks to Putin for 35 minutes; appreciates ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon
    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon