Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Oil prices jump to 13-year high as US mulls Russian import ban

    The figures came after Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said the Biden administration and its European allies were exploring the option of banning Russian oil as a way to further sanction Vladimir Putin over his decision to invade Ukraine.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Oil prices jump to 13-year high as US mulls Russian import ban-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Mar 7, 2022, 8:42 AM IST

    As the Russian-Ukrainian conflict entered a second week, the price of oil jumped again on Sunday as the United States considered an embargo on Russian imports in response to the war in Ukraine.

    The cost of Brent crude – considered the international benchmark – rose more than 10 per cent to a little more than $129 (£98) in the first few minutes of trade on Sunday, reaching $130 a barrel, according to various reports. In early December, it cost about $65 a barrel.

    The figures came after Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said the Biden administration and its European allies were exploring the option of banning Russian oil as a way to further sanction Vladimir Putin over his decision to invade Ukraine.

    Russian energy represents a small fraction of American imports, and Russia is already having trouble exporting its oil even in the absence of sanctions, as traders and refiners slash purchases of Russian crude for reasons as varied as reputational risk and the safety of tankers in a war zone.

    Meanwhile, the UK may move this week to ratchet up sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industries – as reported by The Independent this week – as part of efforts to isolate Putin’s regime globally.

    Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas, but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

    While Western sanctions against Russia have so far allowed the country’s energy trade to continue, most buyers are avoiding Russian products already. According to JPMorgan analysis, 66 per cent of Russian oil is struggling to find buyers.

    There have been shows of support for the boycott in Britain this week, including on Sunday when a ship carrying Russian oil that was moored in northwest England had to move on after workers made it clear they would not unload the cargo.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gold rises above $2,000 an ounce; minor fluctuation in rates in India-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gold rises above $2,000 an ounce; minor fluctuation in rates in India

    NSE co-location case: Former MD Chitra Ramkrishna arrested by CBI-dnm

    NSE co-location case: Former MD Chitra Ramkrishna arrested by CBI

    Ukraine war PayPal Visa Mastercard suspend its services in Russia gcw

    Ukraine war: PayPal, Visa, Mastercard suspend its services in Russia

    Using corporates as weapons to hurt Russia: Why this may backfire

    Using corporates as weapons to hurt Russia: Why this may backfire

    Russia-Ukraine war: Global crude oil prices rebound after a drop-adt

    Russia-Ukraine war: Global crude oil prices rebound after a drop

    Recent Stories

    International Women's Day 2022: Celebrate March 8 in these interesting ways drb

    International Women's Day 2022: Celebrate March 8 in these interesting ways

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gold rises above $2,000 an ounce; minor fluctuation in rates in India-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gold rises above $2,000 an ounce; minor fluctuation in rates in India

    NSE co-location case: Former MD Chitra Ramkrishna arrested by CBI-dnm

    NSE co-location case: Former MD Chitra Ramkrishna arrested by CBI

    UP Election 2022 Key candidates constituencies voting percentage gcw

    UP Election 2022: Voting underway on 54 seats in final phase

    International Women's Day 2022: 7 lifestyle diseases that can affect women RCB

    International Women's Day 2022: 7 lifestyle diseases that can affect women

    Recent Videos

    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon
    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine s Sumy await evacuation amid food water shortage gcw

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Des Buckingham after HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon