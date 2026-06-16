Japanese forces will conduct parachute training in the Philippines' Batanes province, near Taiwan, during the annual Kamandag exercise with the US and PH. The move aims to strengthen defence ties and interoperability amid regional tensions with China.

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel are set to participate in parachute drop training in the Philippines' northernmost island province of Batanes, which faces Taiwan, Japanese and Philippine defence officials said, according to Kyodo News.

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The free-fall jump drill is scheduled to take place later this month under Kamandag, an annual exercise conducted by the Philippine and US Marines. South Korea, Japan and several other countries are participating as observers. This year's exercise, involving more than 2,200 personnel, will continue until July 1. According to Kyodo News, the move is aimed at demonstrating closer defence ties between Japan and the Philippines and is likely to draw criticism from China.

Exercise Objectives and Details

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, Philippine Marine Corps Brigadier General Bob Apostol said the exercise is intended "to evaluate our readiness to address any contingencies that would arise in this region." He added that the drills would also strengthen interoperability and intelligence-sharing among partner forces.

Apostol said Japanese defence personnel will parachute from a Philippine military aircraft onto Batan Island, located around 200 kilometres from Taiwan. A Philippine Air Force official said either a C-130 transport aircraft or a Black Hawk helicopter could be used for the operation.

Batanes and Taiwan are separated by the Bashi Channel, a strategic waterway for trade and commerce. The area is considered significant in the event of a conflict involving China, which regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification.

Evolving Japan-Philippines Defence Ties

The Kamandag exercise is being held for the 10th time, while the Japanese Self-Defense Forces are taking part for the ninth time. Previously, Japan's participation focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response drills. However, a bilateral Reciprocal Access Agreement that came into force last year has enabled participation in more advanced military exercises, according to Kyodo News.

South China Sea Component

Another component of the exercise will involve an amphibious and airborne operation to seize an airfield on the Philippines-controlled island of Thitu in the South China Sea. Thitu is part of the Spratly Islands, where the Philippines and China have competing territorial claims, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)