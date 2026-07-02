Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and PM Narendra Modi launched the Japan-India Compressed Biogas Initiative. It aims to produce clean energy from rural biomass like cattle dung, establishing 1,000 biogas plants and a market for 2.5 million CNG vehicles.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday announced the launch of the Japan-India Compressed Biogas (CBG) Initiative, saying she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to jointly promote the production of clean energy from cattle dung and other agricultural biomass through cooperative institutions.

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Japan-India CBG Initiative Launched

Addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in the national capital as part of her three-day official visit to the country, Takaichi said the initiative would harness India's vast and largely underutilised rural biomass resources, including cattle dung, rice straw, sugarcane residue and other agricultural waste, to produce compressed biogas (CBG). She stated that there a vast biomass resources available in India's rural areas that remain largely underutilised and noted that the project reflects the shared commitment of both countries to promote sustainable energy solutions, strengthen rural economies and deepen bilateral cooperation in the clean energy sector.

"My attention has been drawn to the vast biomass resources available in India's rural areas that remain largely underutilised. These include cattle dung, rice straw, sugarcane residue, and other agricultural biomass. In fact, this is not a new idea. For many years, Prime Minister Modi has promoted a vision of converting rural resources into energy by harnessing the strength of cooperative institutions. I firmly believe that this vision holds the key to opening a new future for both rural development and energy security in India," Takaichi said.

"Based on this shared vision, Prime Minister Modi and I agreed to launch a new project, the Japan-India CBG Initiative, which will utilise cooperative institutions to generate energy from cattle dung and other biomass resources in the form of compressed biogas (CBG)," she added.

Ambitious Targets for 2030

The Japanese Prime Minister said that the initiative aims to establish as many as 1,000 biogas plants across India by 2030, contributing to India's clean energy and rural development goals. She further said that, through a Letter of Intent which was signed following their meeting with PM Modi earlier today, India and Japan would also work towards creating a market of approximately 2.5 million CNG vehicles powered by compressed biogas produced under the initiative.

"This initiative aims to establish as many as 1,000 biogas plants across India by 2030, contributing to India's goals. Moreover, through the letter of intent signed today, we shall jointly create a market of approximately 2.5 million CNG vehicles powered by this biogas," she stated.

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in New Delhi, where they also visited an exhibition showcasing bilateral economic and technological cooperation. Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

During the visit, she participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in which both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. India and Japan share a long-standing friendship rooted in centuries of cultural and civilisational exchange, spiritual affinity, and shared values of freedom, democracy and respect for the rule of law. (ANI)