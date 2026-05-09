EAM S Jaishankar visited Nelson Island in Trinidad and Tobago with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar to honour the first Indian 'Girmitiyas'. They launched a project, backed by Indian aid, to preserve the shared heritage of the two nations.

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], May 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited Nelson Island, the historic site where the first Girmitiyas arrived in Trinidad and Tobago. Jaishankar joined Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for a Quick Impact Project on Nelson Island.

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Reflecting on the visit, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Joined PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for a Quick Impact Project on Nelson Island, where the first Indians arrived in Trinidad and Tobago. Supported by Indian assistance, this will preserve and showcase the shared heritage of an enduring journey."

Joined PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for a Quick Impact Project on Nelson Island, where the first Indians arrived in #TrinidadAndTobago. Supported by Indian assistance, this will preserve and showcase the shared heritage of an enduring journey. 🇮🇳 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/s3hnwjfqgG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2026

Jaishankar also said, "Honoured to travel with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar to Nelson Island where the Girmitiyas first arrived."

Honored to travel with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar to Nelson Island where the Girmitiyas first arrived. @PM_Kamla #TrinidadAndTobago 🇮🇳 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/9jmRXCDjas — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2026

India-Trinidad Ties: Shared Culture and Cricket

During his visit, Jaishankar highlighted India's long-standing friendly ties with Trinidad and Tobago, underscored by shared history and culture, at the flag-raising ceremony of the Foreign Ministry. "As you have noted, India has traditionally had very warm and friendly relations with Trinidad and Tobago. These ties have been underpinned by shared history, our struggle against colonialism, and by our very special bonds of cricket. In fact, the people of our two countries share so much in common, whether we talk of clothing and sports or food habits and traditions," he said.

"I know that festivals like Diwali, Phagwah, Eid, etc., are celebrated here with great enthusiasm, and our music, dance, and even TV serials and movies are quite popular. We do have a very deep appreciation of each other's culture," he added.

Jaishankar also spoke about the shared love for cricket between the two nations. "But if there is a special dimension to our ties, it is, of course, cricket. I want to say it's no secret that we Indians have long been big fans of West Indian cricketers; I'm sure Mr. Lara would testify to it. In fact, when I was coming here, I was told that from the campus of this ministry, we could see your house. I said, "Well, that's a great honour," but I didn't realise the honour would be even greater seeing you in person. And really, what better start can one hope for on a visit?" he said.

Jaishankar added, "I also want to mention that the current generation of players from your country remains very popular in India. The names of Sunil Narine--who, by the way, had an exceptionally good match today in the IPL--Kieron Pollard, and Nicholas Pooran come to mind."

Bilateral Cooperation and Future Prospects

Jaishankar expressed optimism about future cooperation between the two countries, stating, "Friends, this is my third visit to your beautiful country. I look forward to very fruitful discussions with you, Minister, and with the leadership of Trinidad and Tobago today and tomorrow. I also hope to see something beyond office rooms and perhaps enjoy some of your local delicacies; I believe the famous "Doubles" is what people look forward to."

He further said, "So once again, I really thank you for your warm welcome, I thank you for this great honour, and I really cannot think of starting off a visit on a better note than what you have structured today for me. Thank you very much."

Jaishankar said that he held extensive discussions with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he " sat down this evening with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues for a comprehensive review of our bilateral ties."

Sat down this evening with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues for a comprehensive review of our bilateral ties. @PM_Kamla #TrinidadAndTobago While delivering on the commitments made by PM @narendramodi last year, we explored new ideas and initiatives in our… pic.twitter.com/vtmWhXLpRq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2026

The minister added that the discussions focused on implementing commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the previous year, while also exploring new areas of partnership and cooperation. He said, "While delivering on the commitments made by PM Narendra Modi last year, we explored new ideas and initiatives in our bilateral cooperation."

Earlier, Jaishankar met with the Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister during his visit to the Caribbean nation as part of his ongoing three-nation tour and joined her in presenting Made-in-India laptops to Trinbagonian school children, while both sides also concluded a series of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

Who are the Girmitiyas?

While it is generally known that a Girmitiya is a descendant of Indian Indentured labourers to Fiji, the Indian Diaspora Council International has defined a Girmitiya as a descendant of all Indian Indentured labourers who were taken from India to several British, Dutch and French colonies during the period 1826-1920 under the system of indentured labour.

As per the Indian Diaspora Council, on May 31, 1845, a ship named Fatal Razak brought 143,939 people to Trinidad and Tobago. (ANI)