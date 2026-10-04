EAM S Jaishankar and US Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel J. Paparo met in New Delhi to discuss advancing the security partnership and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, reaffirming the strong defence ties between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with the Commander of the United States Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting focused on advancing the security partnership and maritime cooperation. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was present during the meeting. "Glad to meet Commander of the US Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo. Discussed advancing our security partnership and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

US Commander's Visit to Bolster Defence Partnership

Admiral Samuel J. Paparo arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a six-day official visit intended to bolster the defence partnership between India and the United States. During the visit, Admiral Paparo will hold talks with Indian counterparts covering shared security priorities. The agenda includes harnessing digital transformation and emerging technologies, maintaining regional strategic stability, strengthening defence energy resilience, and navigating an increasingly competitive technology landscape.

"From emerging technology to maritime security, the United States and India are building a defence partnership equipped to meet the challenges of the future," the US Embassy in India said in a statement. "Admiral Paparo’s visit underscores the strength of the Major Defence Partnership and reaffirms the United States’ enduring presence and interests in the Indian Ocean region," it added.

Recent Army-Level Talks

Earlier, on September 28, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth and Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific Lieutenant General Joel B. Vowell held a meeting in New Delhi. The two sides discussed the evolving security situation in the Indo-Pacific and explored avenues for strengthening bilateral engagement.

"Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, USARPAC, called on General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, on 28 September. The leaders discussed the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific and explored opportunities to advance bilateral defence engagement across multiple domains," the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X. "The interaction also focused on measures to enhance interoperability through joint training and military exercises. The successful outcome of Exercise Yudh Abhyas validated the seamless synergy of joint operations and reaffirmed the commitment of both Armies towards strengthening military-to-military cooperation," it added. (ANI)