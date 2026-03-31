EAM S Jaishankar discussed the West Asia conflict and bilateral cooperation with Portuguese FM Paulo Rangel. This follows talks with Russia's Deputy FM on advancing strategic partnership amid regional instability and energy supply disruptions.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, focusing on the volatile situation in West Asia and the enhancement of ties between the two nations.

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In a post on X on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that he had "a good conversation this evening with Portuguese Foreign Minister @PauloRangel_pt". He further noted that the two leaders "exchanged views on the West Asia conflict" and also spoke about further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

A good conversation this evening with Portuguese Foreign Minister @PauloRangel_pt Exchanged views on the West Asia conflict. Also spoke about further strengthening bilateral cooperation. 🇮🇳 🇵🇹 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 31, 2026

India-Russia Diplomatic Engagement

This diplomatic outreach coincided with broader efforts to manage regional instability, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held high-level talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Monday to explore the "further advancement of our wide-ranging cooperation" and bolster the bilateral strategic partnership amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

Following the deliberations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X, "Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia. Spoke about further advancement of our wide-ranging cooperation, as well as regional and global developments."

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the "India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, were held in New Delhi today (Monday). Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and shared perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest."

Energy Security Amid Regional Instability

These consultations are particularly significant as the sudden "halt in vessel movements through the critical maritime choke point of the Strait of Hormuz" since early March has severely impacted India's traditional energy routes. Consequently, imports from major suppliers such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait have "crashed this month."

The trade relationship has seen a shift in dynamics after US President Donald Trump "waived off the sanctions on buying oil from Russia" following the outbreak of the West Asia conflict. This follows a period when Washington had previously imposed "25% tariffs - that took the total tariffs to 50%" on India for such imports, which were subsequently "taken off after a framework for a trade deal was announced in early February."

Expanding Bilateral Trade and Cooperation

Amidst this shifting landscape, earlier on March 23, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that both nations must tackle "non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments" to achieve an annual trade target of "USD 100 billion by 2030."

Reinforcing this momentum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has praised India's "independent foreign policy," noting that Moscow is preparing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official visit later this year. (ANI)