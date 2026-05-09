EAM S Jaishankar highlighted India's friendly relations with Trinidad and Tobago, based on shared history and cricket. During his visit, he expressed his elation at meeting Brian Lara and praised the common cultural bonds between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted India's friendly relations with Trinidad and Tobago, "underpinned by shared history, and our very special bonds of cricket." Jaishankar said he was elated when he learned he would get to meet Trinidadian cricketer Brian Lara during his visit.

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Deep Cultural Connections

"As you have noted, India has traditionally had very warm and friendly relations with Trinidad and Tobago. These ties have been underpinned by shared history, our struggle against colonialism, and by our very special bonds of cricket. In fact, the people of our two countries share so much in common, whether we talk of clothing and sports or food habits and traditions," he said. "I know that festivals like Diwali, Phagwah, Eid, etc., are celebrated here with great enthusiasm, and our music, dance, and even TV serials and movies are quite popular. We do have a very deep appreciation of each other's culture," he added.

The 'Special Dimension' of Cricket

Jaishankar spoke of India and the country's common love for cricket. "But if there is a special dimension to our ties, it is of course cricket. I want to say it's no secret that we Indians have long been big fans of West Indian cricketers; I'm sure Mr. Lara would testify to it. In fact, when I was coming here, I was told that from the campus of this ministry we could see your house. I said, "Well, that's a great honor," but I didn't realize the honor would be even greater seeing you in person. And really, what better start can one hope for on a visit?" he said.

Jaishankar added, "I also do want to mention that the current generation of players from your country remain very popular in India. The names of Sunil Narine--who, by the way, had an exceptionally good match today in the IPL--Kieron Pollard, and Nicholas Pooran come to mind."

Looking Forward to Fruitful Visit

Jaishankar said that he looked forward to fruitful discussions henceforth. "Friends, this is my third visit to your beautiful country. I look forward to very fruitful discussions with you, Minister, and with the leadership of Trinidad and Tobago today and tomorrow. I also hope to see something beyond office rooms and perhaps enjoy some of your local delicacies; I believe the famous "Doubles" is what people look forward to," he said.

He further said, "So once again, I really thank you for your warm welcome, I thank you for this great honor, and I really cannot think of starting off a visit on a better note than what you have structured today for me. Thank you very much."

Meeting with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Earlier in the day, he also met PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052950778172588187?s=20 In a post on X, he said, "Sat down this evening with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues for a comprehensive review of our bilateral ties. While delivering on the commitments made by PM Narendra Modi last year, we explored new ideas and initiatives in our bilateral cooperation." (ANI)