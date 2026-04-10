External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool in Port Louis, reaffirming the strong partnership. He conveyed greetings from Indian leadership, noting the warmth of bilateral ties and a shared commitment to advance them.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool, during his two-day visit to the island nation, reaffirming the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said he conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Gokhool and noted that their conversation reflected the warmth of bilateral ties and a shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Mauritius partnership.

"Honoured to call on President Dharambeer Gokhool of Mauritius. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our conversation reflected the warmth of our friendship and the steadfast commitment to further advancing India-Mauritiaus partnership," the EAM stated in his post.

Honoured to call on President Dharambeer Gokhool of Mauritius. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister @narendramodi. Our conversation reflected the warmth of our friendship and the steadfast commitment to further advancing 🇮🇳-🇲🇺 partnership.… pic.twitter.com/uLeAB7CyJ0 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 10, 2026

Jaishankar Attends 9th Indian Ocean Conference

EAM's visit to the island nation, scheduled for April 9-10, is the first leg of a four-day diplomatic tour that includes the UAE. In Mauritius, Jaishankar is set to participate in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, themed 'Collective Stewardship for Indian Ocean Governance'. This flagship event, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the India Foundation, serves as a platform for regional leaders to deliberate on maritime security and economic sustainability.

Bilateral Meetings on Conference Sidelines

Jaishankar also held multiple high-level engagements with leaders from neighbouring and Indian Ocean region countries following his meeting with President Gokhool.

Meeting with Nepal's Foreign Minister

Sharing updates in a series of posts on X, the EAM stated that he met the newly appointed Foreign Minister of Nepal, Shishir Khanal and congratulated him on his appointment. "Glad to meet FM Shishir Khanal of Nepal this afternoon. Congratulated him on his appointment. Discussed realising the full potential of the India-Nepal partnership by deeper collaboration in different sectors," the post read.

Glad to meet FM Shishir Khanal @shisir of Nepal this afternoon. Congratulated him on his appointment. Discussed realising the full potential of the 🇮🇳 🇳🇵 partnership by deeper collaboration in different sectors. pic.twitter.com/wKopzovHBi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 10, 2026

Talks with Bhutanese Counterpart

He also held talks with his counterpart of Bhutan, DN Dhungyel, describing the India-Bhutan relationship as "unique and time-tested" and noting its continued progress and prosperity. "A warm conversation today with Foreign Minister of Bhutan D.N. Dhungyel in Port Louis. Our unique and time-tested partnership continues to progress and prosper," the EAM stated in a separate post.

A warm conversation today with @FMBhutan D. N. Dhungyel in Port Louis. Our unique and time-tested partnership continues to progress and prosper. 🇮🇳 🇧🇹 pic.twitter.com/2NHGmuTHGg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 10, 2026

Engagement with Seychelles Foreign Minister

On the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference, Jaishankar also met the Foreign Minister of Seychelles, Barry Faure and reiterated India's commitment to supporting Seychelles in addressing its current economic challenges. He also welcomed steps taken towards implementing a Special Economic Package. "Great meeting FM Barry Faure of Seychelles on the sidelines of 9th Indian Ocean Conference. India is committed to supporting Seychelles in meeting current economic challenges. Welcomed the steps in implementing the Special Economic Package," the EAM stated in his post.

Great meeting FM @BarryFaure of Seychelles on the sidelines of 9th Indian Ocean Conference. India is committed to supporting Seychelles in meeting current economic challenges. Welcomed the steps in implementing the Special Economic Package. 🇮🇳 🇸🇨 pic.twitter.com/YtqREPLhoS — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 10, 2026

Meeting with Former Mauritius PM

Additionally, the External Affairs Minister met former Mauritius Prime Minister and leader of the MSM Party, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, appreciating his continued commitment to strengthening India-Mauritius ties.

Next Leg: UAE Visit

Following his engagements in Mauritius, the minister will travel to the United Arab Emirates on April 11 to review the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE leadership. (ANI)