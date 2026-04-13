EAM S Jaishankar discussed West Asia's situation and the Indian community's welfare with Kuwait's FM. This comes as Indian diplomats engage with partners like the UAE and France amid rising regional tensions involving the US and Iran.

Jaishankar Holds Talks with Kuwaiti Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The two leaders discussed the latest developments in West Asia.

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Sharing details in a post on X, EAM said that the conversation also focused on the well-being of the Indian community. "A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well being of the Indian community", he wrote on X. A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well being of the Indian community. @MOFAKuwait — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 13, 2026

In a statement by Kuwait's foreign ministry, it was noted that the conversation between the leaders revolved around the "latest developments in regional events and the efforts being made regarding them were discussed." تلقى معالي الشيخ جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح، وزير الخارجية، اليوم الاثنين الموافق 13 أبريل 2026، اتصالاً هاتفياً من معالي الدكتور سوبراهمانيام جايشانكار، وزير الشؤون الخارجية بجمهورية الهند الصديقة، حيث تم خلال الاتصال مناقشة تطورات الأحداث الراهنة في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة… pic.twitter.com/AsO1CeeOl5 — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) April 13, 2026

India's Broader Diplomatic Outreach

Jaishankar was earlier in the UAE, where his visit saw further deepening of ties and discussions on the broader geopolitical changes impacting the region. He told ANI, "We've had a very intense conflict in this region. Obviously, India has very major stakes and a big interest in the stability and security of this region. I'm very pleased to have an opportunity to come here, sit down directly, express our interests, and, incidentally, also share the feedback of the Indian community."

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot during his visit to Paris. The two leaders discussed, among other issues, the situation in West Asia.

Background of Regional Tensions

The talks come amid the backdrop of the latest developments in West Asia and the Gulf region. Since the deadlock in the US-Iran peace talks, UKMTO announced that maritime access restrictions are being enforced, affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including locations along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.

This comes after the US said it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports on Monday onwards after Trump announced the naval blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global crude supply normally passes. (ANI)