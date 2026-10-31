External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held key bilateral meetings at the G20 in Atlanta, focusing on global cooperation, regional security, and strengthening strategic partnerships with leaders from Europe, South America, and North America.

Diplomatic Engagements in Atlanta

Atlanta [US], October 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the European Union, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and Argentina on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, discussing bilateral relations and key regional and global developments. Sharing details of his engagements through a series of posts on X on Friday (local time), Jaishankar said he discussed the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Gulf with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. "Discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation with EU HRVP @kajakallas," he said.

Jaishankar also met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and expressed his pleasure at the interaction. "Great to meet FM Johann Wadephul of Germany. Always look forward to my discussions with @AussenMinDE," he said. During his meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, the discussions covered bilateral relations and global issues. "A pleasure to sit down with FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil. Our conversation covered bilateral and global issues," Jaishankar said.

Strengthening International Partnerships

On his meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez, Jaishankar said the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and giving fresh momentum to the partnership. "My meeting with FM Roberto Velasco Álvarez @r_velascoa of Mexico was focussed on giving a new impetus to our ties," he said. Jaishankar also met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation. "Delighted to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada today. Assessed the steady growth of our cooperation," he said.

In his meeting with Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, the two sides discussed a range of areas, including trade, critical minerals, defence and nuclear cooperation, besides multilateral issues. "Glad to meet FM Pablo Quirno @pabloquirno of Argentina on the sidelines of @g20org #Atlanta. Discussed trade, critical minerals, defence and nuclear cooperation. Also spoke about multilateral issues," Jaishankar said.

Strategic Overview and Future Agenda

The bilateral meetings formed part of Jaishankar's engagements on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, providing an opportunity to review existing partnerships, explore avenues for enhanced cooperation and exchange views on pressing international developments. Jaishankar has a packed schedule on the margins of the G20 in Atlanta, a source familiar with the developments told ANI. He arrived in Atlanta on Friday for the two-day Foreign Ministers' Meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Washington says the agenda centres on energy, supply chains and keeping sea lanes open, issues that weigh heavily on India’s oil, LNG and fertiliser imports.

Ministry of External Affairs has said Jaishankar will also attend a Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and hold bilateral engagements. According to the source, his list covers Europe, Mexico, East Asia and North America, and shows how India is trying to widen its options in an unsettled world. Taken together, the schedule reflects India’s push to diversify partnerships at a time when trade and energy flows are disrupted, the source said. Each meeting serves a different purpose: technology and defence with Europe and Korea, resources with Argentina and Brazil, and stronger ties with Canada. After Atlanta, Jaishankar will travel to Antigua and Barbuda for Commonwealth talks. (ANI)

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