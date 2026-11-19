External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi held the 19th Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo, focusing on strengthening economic security, supply chain resilience, and deepening bilateral government and business ties.

Jaishankar Holds 19th Strategic Dialogue with Japanese FM in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], November 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday held the 19th Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, with discussions focusing on strengthening economic security and deepening government-to-government (G2G), business-to-business (B2B) and people-to-people (P2P) linkages. The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific, regional hotspots, global issues and multilateral cooperation.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to hold the 19th Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan. Reviewed the entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation, focussing on strengthening economic security and deepening G2G, B2B and P2P linkages. Our discussions also covered challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific, regional hotspots, global issues, and multilateral cooperation." Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a separate post on X, said the two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working together in view of the current geopolitical situation. "Foreign Minister Motegi held the 19th Japan-India Strategic Dialogue with H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, who is visiting Japan. The two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working together in light of the current geopolitical situation and agreed to advance bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including the economy, mobility, economic security, AI, and people-to-people exchanges," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Jaishankar, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, participated in the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue in Tokyo with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjirō Koizumi. Following the meeting, Jaishankar said the discussions focused on greater strategic convergence, economic security, enhancing supply chain resilience, addressing concerns over the weaponisation of connectivity and resources, and expanding exchanges between governments, businesses and people. In his remarks following the 2+2 dialogue, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of trusted partnerships amid global conflicts, economic volatility and growing concerns over energy, trade, food and health security. He also stressed the need to strengthen resilience and explore new options in the face of growing attempts to weaponise connectivity, resources, services, supply chains and market shares. Emphasising the broader strategic significance of India-Japan ties, Jaishankar said the partnership seeks to support "a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world" and noted that both countries have been strong proponents of reformed multilateralism. He further underlined that stronger India-Japan relations could play a more important role in shaping the global order as both nations seek to enhance their contributions to it.