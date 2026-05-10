External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar handed over an agro-processing facility and inaugurated a permanent Prosthetics Centre in Trinidad and Tobago, alongside PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, to boost the nation's farming and healthcare sectors.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) jointly handed over an agro-processing facility and inaugurated a permanent Prosthetics Centre in Trinidad and Tobago during his official visit to the Caribbean twin-island nation.

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Agro-Processing Facility to Boost Farming Sector

In a post on X, EAM stated that the agro-processing facility in South Trinidad was handed over alongside Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar and is powered by India's SEEDS initiative. The project will boost the SME ecosystem in Trinidad and Tobago and provide new momentum to the country's farming sector.

"Delivering on another commitment made by PM Narendra Modi in July 2025. Jointly handed over an agro-processing facility in South Trinidad along with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, powered by India's SEEDS initiative. This project will strengthen Trinidad And Tobago's SME ecosystem and provide fresh impetus to its farming sector," the post read. Delivering on another commitment made by PM @narendramodi in July 2025. Jointly handed over an agro-processing facility in South Trinidad along with @PM_Kamla, powered by India’s SEEDS initiative. This project will strengthen #TrinidadAndTobago’s SME ecosystem and provide… pic.twitter.com/uMVqQNrIR7 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2026

Permanent Prosthetics Centre Inaugurated

In a separate development, Jaishankar launched a permanent Prosthetics Centre in Penal, Trinidad and Tobago, also alongside PM Persad-Bissessar. EAM, in a separate post, stated that the centre, modelled on India's successful Jaipur Foot initiative, will serve the disabled population in Trinidad and Tobago as well as the wider CARICOM region.

"A people-centric project, delivered within months! Following the success of India's Jaipur Foot camp, which benefited 800+ disabled, launched today with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, a permanent Prosthetics Centre in Penal, Trinidad And Tobago. The Centre is a gift of mobility and dignity for Trinidad And Tobago and wider CARICOM region," the post read. A people-centric project, delivered within months ! Following the success of 🇮🇳’s #JaipurFoot camp which benefited 800+ disabled, launched today with @PM_Kamla, a permanent Prosthetics Centre in Penal #TrinidadAndTobago. The Centre is a gift of mobility and dignity for 🇹🇹 and… pic.twitter.com/EAm7GwGcRI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2026

These projects reflect India's ongoing commitment to people-focused development initiatives in the Caribbean and reinforce cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, and skill development.

Jaishankar is currently on an ongoing three-nation tour to the Caribbean. Jaishankar concluded his high-level visits to Jamaica and Suriname between May 2 and 7, marking a significant push in India's engagement with these countries. (ANI)