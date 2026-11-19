At the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo, EAM S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized strengthening India-Japan ties to support a multipolar world and ensure a free, open Indo-Pacific amid rising global uncertainties.

India-Japan Dialogue Seeks Multipolar Global Order

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India-Japan cooperation seeks to support a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world, underlining the importance of strengthening bilateral ties amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Speaking after the conclusion of the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo, Jaishankar said both countries had a long-standing history of friendship and goodwill and could play a greater role in shaping the global order through closer cooperation.

"The big picture that our cooperation seeks to support is a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world. In tandem, India and Japan have been strong proponents of reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar said. He said the meeting took place at a time when the global order was facing multiple shocks, with ongoing conflicts, economic volatility and the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic raising concerns over energy, trade, food and health security.