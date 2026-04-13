EAM S Jaishankar held telephonic talks with his Singapore and Kuwait counterparts to discuss escalating tensions in West Asia. The discussions focused on the regional situation and its implications, including the well-being of the Indian community.

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Outreach on West Asia Crisis

Conversation with Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his counterpart of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, to discuss the escalating tensions in West Asia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister highlighted the positive nature of the exchange while noting the primary focus of the dialogue. "Always nice to speak to FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Our discussions were about the conflict in West Asia and its implications," Jaishankar stated. Always nice to speak to FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Our discussions were about the conflict in West Asia and its implications. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 13, 2026

Dialogue with Kuwait

Expanding on this diplomatic outreach, Jaishankar also held a separate telephonic conversation with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. These discussions specifically addressed the latest developments in West Asia, with the External Affairs Minister sharing on X that the dialogue also focused on the well-being of the Indian community.

"A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well being of the Indian community," he wrote. Complementing this account, Kuwait's foreign ministry issued a statement noting that the exchange between the leaders revolved around the "latest developments in regional events and the efforts being made regarding them."

Background: US-Led Blockade Escalates Tensions

These high-level talks occur against a volatile backdrop in the Gulf region. Following a deadlock in US-Iran peace talks, the UKMTO announced that maritime access restrictions are now being enforced. These measures affect Iranian ports and coastal areas, spanning the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The urgency of these diplomatic engagements is underscored by the commencement of a US-led blockade of all Iranian ports. This follows President Trump's announcement of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime artery through which a fifth of the world's global crude supply typically passes.