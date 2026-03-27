External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Shisir Khanal on his appointment as Nepal's new Foreign Affairs Minister, looking forward to strengthening their traditional partnership. This comes as the RSP finalises ministers for the new government.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has extended his congratulations to Shisir Khanal on his appointment as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal. The message underscores India's commitment to maintaining its deep-rooted diplomatic ties with the Himalayan nation following the recent political transition.

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In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated, "Warm wishes to Shisir Khanal on taking over as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal. @shisir Look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen our traditional partnership. @MofaNepal" Warm wishes to Shisir Khanal on taking over as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal. @shisir Look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen our traditional partnership. @MofaNepal 🇮🇳🇳🇵 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 27, 2026

RSP Finalises Ministers for New Government

This diplomatic outreach comes as the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) finalised the names of its representatives to be appointed as ministers in the new government led by Balendra Shah. According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, the list of names was compiled following extensive discussions with multiple party sources and prospective cabinet members.

Key Cabinet Appointments

Among the key appointments, the Home Ministry, a portfolio sought by several top RSP leaders, has been allocated to Sudan Gurung. Gurung, a prominent figure who rose to national visibility during the Gen Z movement, represents the Gorkha-2 constituency.

In a significant move for the country's economic management, RSP Vice-Chair Swarnim Wagle is set to take charge as the Minister for Finance. Wagle, an acclaimed expert on economic affairs, was elected to the House of Representatives from Tanahun-1 during the parliamentary elections held on March 5.

According to The Kathmandu Post, Shishir Khanal, who heads the party's foreign affairs department, will officially be appointed as the Minister for Foreign Affairs. Joining him in the cabinet is Khadka Raj (Ganesh) Paudel, a writer elected from Kaski-1, who will serve as the Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, while Dipak Sah from Mahottari has been designated as the Minister for Labour and Employment.

The education and technology sectors will be overseen by Sasmit Pokharel, the representative from Kathmandu-5, who has been finalised as the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, as well as Youth and Sports. Meanwhile, Bikram Timilsina is slated to lead the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

The Kathmandu Post further reported that Pratibha Rawal, the party's co-spokesperson with a background in journalism, will serve as the Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, alongside Land Management, Cooperatives, and Poverty Alleviation.

Additionally, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, a former parliamentary party leader of the RSP, will take over the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, along with Forest and Environment, will be handled by Gita Chaudhary, an advocate who joined the party shortly before the elections.

Legal expert Sobita Gautam, who secured a high-profile victory in Chitwan-3, is set to become the Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

As per The Kathmandu Post, the final lineup also includes Sita Badi as the Minister for Women, Children, and Senior Citizens, and Sunil Lamsal, who will oversee Physical Infrastructure and Transport, as well as Urban Development.

The health sector will see Nisha Mehata taking charge of the Ministry of Health and Population, and Water Supply.

The entire list of ministers was concluded following high-level deliberations between RSP Chair Rabi Lamichhane and senior leader Balendra Shah on Friday and is currently being prepared for formal submission to the President's Office. (ANI)