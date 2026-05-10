EAM S Jaishankar concluded his Trinidad and Tobago visit, interacting with the Indian community and reinforcing ties with the Girmityas. He also handed over an agro-processing facility and inaugurated a prosthetics centre in the Caribbean nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) concluded his visit to Trinidad and Tobago with an interaction with the Indian community, highlighting the enduring cultural and historical bonds shared between the two countries.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said he had "concluded" his "visit with an interaction with the Indian community," where he underlined "the special bonds with the Girmitya community and discussed nurturing it further." Concluded my visit with an interaction with the Indian community. Underlined the special bonds with the Girmitya community and discussed nurturing it further. Spoke about India as a reliable and trusted partner, responsive to the needs and aspirations of #TrinidadAndTobago… pic.twitter.com/Ty3NETnLeB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2026 The minsiter also emphasised India's commitment to its Caribbean partner, stating that he "spoke about India as a reliable and trusted partner, responsive to the needs and aspirations of Trinidad and Tobago".

India's Development Partnership

Jaishankar jointly handed over an agro-processing facility and inaugurated a permanent Prosthetics Centre in Trinidad and Tobago during his official visit to the Caribbean twin-island nation.

In a post on X, EAM stated that the agro-processing facility in South Trinidad was handed over alongside Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar and is powered by India's SEEDS initiative.

In a separate development, Jaishankar launched a permanent Prosthetics Centre in Penal, Trinidad and Tobago, also alongside PM Persad-Bissessar. EAM, in a separate post, stated that the centre, modelled on India's successful Jaipur Foot initiative, will serve the disabled population in Trinidad and Tobago as well as the wider CARICOM region.

These projects reflect India's ongoing commitment to people-focused development initiatives in the Caribbean and reinforce cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, and skill development.

Honouring Girmitya Heritage in Suriname

On Wednesday (local time), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute at the 'Monument for the Fallen Heroes' in Mariënburg, Suriname, honouring the memory of those who lost their lives in the 1902 uprising and highlighting their role in the broader struggle against colonialism.

There, he also reflected on the contribution of the Girmitya community, noting their resilience and pursuit of dignity abroad despite hardship. "These Girmityas fought for dignity and freedom abroad, even as countless others did in Bharat," he said.

Jaishankar was on a three-nation tour to the Caribbean from May 2 to May 10. Jaishankar concluded his high-level visits to Jamaica and Suriname between May 2 and 7, marking a significant push in India's engagement with these countries. (ANI)