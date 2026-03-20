EAM S Jaishankar held talks with his Australian and Israeli counterparts, Penny Wong and Gidon Saar, to discuss the escalating West Asia conflict. The talks covered security assessments, Indo-Pacific issues, and Israel's operations against Iran.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a high-level telephonic conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to deliberate on the deteriorating security situation in West Asia and review strategic developments in the Indo-Pacific.

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In a post on X, the EAM expressed satisfaction with the bilateral engagement, stating he was "very pleased to speak with my Australian counterpart @SenatorWong."

The dialogue primarily focused on the regional crisis that has gripped the Middle East, during which the two leaders "shared our assessments of the ongoing West Asia conflict."

Very pleased to speak with my Australian counterpart @SenatorWong. Shared our assessments of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Also discussed Indo-Pacific issues. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 20, 2026

The conversation comes as the hostilities enter their 21st day, following the outbreak of the conflict on February 28. India has been actively engaging with global partners to navigate the economic and security implications of the three-week-long confrontation.

Beyond the immediate crisis in the Gulf, the ministers also looked towards broader maritime and security challenges, as the EAM noted that the two sides "also discussed Indo-Pacific issues."

Jaishankar holds talks with Israeli FM

This diplomatic outreach follows a significant telephonic discussion held on Thursday, where Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar emphasised Israel's appreciation for its "special strategic partnership" with India.

During the call, Saar briefed the EAM on Israel's operations against what he described as the "Iranian terror regime," highlighting Tehran's acts of "naval terrorism" in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Israeli Foreign Minister addressed the Iranian regime's aggression toward other countries in the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Europe, describing its behaviour as "acting madly."

Saar also shared details of the conversation on X, stating, "Spoke with my friend, India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, and briefed him on developments in our operation against the Iranian terror regime."

Further highlighting the global impact of the crisis, Saar noted, "I said that the regime is carrying out naval terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz. This is not an American or Israeli issue; it's a fundamental problem affecting world order and the global economy. If this grave phenomenon is not addressed now, it could spread worldwide."

He reiterated that Israel values its partnership with India, "the world's largest democracy."

Acknowledging the exchange, EAM Jaishankar stated in a post on X, "Had a telecon with FM Gidon Saar of Israel this evening. Exchanged views on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its many repercussions."

Conflict Erupts After Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader

The development comes amid the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel.

Following his death, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

In the ensuing retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing major disruption in the waterway.

Due to the ongoing conflict, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for the global energy supply, severely affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.