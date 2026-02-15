EAM S Jaishankar met G7 Foreign Ministers at the Munich Security Conference 2026, backing the UN@80 agenda and UNSC reform. He highlighted India's role in global security and held key bilateral meetings with several counterparts.

Jaishankar Engages with G7 Ministers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with G7 Foreign Ministers at the Munich Security Conference 2026, reiterating India's support for the UN80 agenda and underscoring New Delhi's role in safeguarding global security.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts, discussing economic cooperation, defence ties, and regional security challenges.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to engage with G7 Foreign Ministers today at @MunSecConf. Reiterated India's support of the UN@80 agenda, particularly meaningful reform of the UN Security Council." He also emphasised India's role in safeguarding the sea lines of communication, acting as a first responder in crises, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure. "Emphasised our role in safeguarding sea lines of communication, serving as a first responder, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure. Our conversation brought out the many convergences and shared interests between India and the G7", the post read.

Bilateral Meetings on Sidelines of MSC

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "glad to meet" Petr Macinka, the new Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic. He said the two leaders discussed strengthening economic and defence cooperation and expressed hope of welcoming him to India soon. Glad to meet the new DPM & FM @petr_macinka of Czech Republic. Discussed strengthening economic and defence cooperation. Hope to welcome him soon to India. 🇮🇳 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/d5rsoqv98R — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2026

Jaishankar also met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, describing the interaction as a "productive bilateral meeting." He said both sides assessed progress across various domains of cooperation and exchanged views on regional hotspots. A productive bilateral meeting with FM @JoWadephul of Germany on the sidelines of @MunSecConf. Assessed the progress of cooperation in various domains. Also spoke about regional hotspots. 🇮🇳 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/eA9MtAVgXO — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2026

In another engagement, Jaishankar met Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand. "Was great to sit down and catch up," he said, adding in a separate post that India-Canada ties continue their steady progress. Was great to sit down and catch up with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. India-Canada ties continue their steady progress. 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/HeLgDdmoi4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2026

The External Affairs Minister also met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot at the conference, calling it a "great catch-up" as MSC 2026 commenced. Great to catch up with colleagues at @MunSecConf 2026 starting with @jnbarrot of France. 🇮🇳 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/uGTFfHEhE6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2026

Among other key meetings, Jaishankar spoke with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas; Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi; Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman; and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He also met Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Focus on UN@80 Agenda

The UN@80 agenda focuses on transforming the organisation to be more "agile, integrated, and equipped" for modern challenges. Key pillars include structural/financial overhauls, strengthening multilateralism, advancing the SDGs, and addressing AI governance and climate change. The initiative emphasises "Better Together" to enhance efficiency, with 90+ actions focusing on mandate implementation and program realignment.

Jaishankar Highlights India's Foreign Policy at Roundtable

Jaishankar began his Munich Security Conference 2026 engagements with a roundtable hosted by the Ananta Aspen Centre titled 'Delhi Decides: Mapping India's Policy Calculus'.

In an X post, Jaishankar said, "Started my @MunSecConf 2026 engagements with @AnantaAspen's Roundtable 'Delhi Decides: Mapping India's Policy Calculus.' Highlighted the importance of a nimble and dynamic foreign policy to meet the demands of multipolarity.Noted the significance of the India-EU FTA and the India-US trade deal in that regard." He highlighted the importance of a nimble, dynamic foreign policy to address the demands of an increasingly multipolar world, noting the significance of the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the India-US trade deal.

About Munich Security Conference 2026

According to the MSC official website, the 62nd Munich Security Conference will be held from February 13 to 15, 2026, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof and the Rosewood Munich. Led by MSC Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger, the conference brings together hundreds of decision-makers and opinion leaders from around the world to deliberate on pressing security challenges. Nearly 50 Heads of State and Government have confirmed participation at MSC 2026, including leaders from most European countries and a large delegation from the German Federal Government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. (ANI)