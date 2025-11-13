At the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet, EAM S Jaishankar pushed for international cooperation on energy security, critical minerals, and maritime security. He stressed mitigating dependence, building resilience, and upholding UNCLOS.

India on Energy Security and Critical Minerals

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet Outreach Session on energy security and critical minerals. Highlighting the Indian perspective, he said that India is open to working constructively with international partners and underlined that greater cooperation is the way forward. In a post on X, EAM said that he spoke about the need to mitigate dependence and build resilience. Highlighting that while policy consultations are helpful, the key is to have them translated on the ground. "Participated in @G7 FMM Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals, and put forth India's perspective. Spoke about the need on both issues to mitigate dependence, strengthen predictability and build resilience. Greater international cooperation is the only way forward. Noted the unpredictability and market constrictions in global supply. More policy consultations and coordination are helpful. The key however is to translate that on the ground. India is open to working constructively with international partners in this regard", Jaishankar said on X. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1988717955253956662?s=20

Maritime Security and Prosperity

Earlier, he had attended the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet Outreach Session on Maritime Security and Prosperity and underlined India's approach to maritime security through the MAHASAGAR outlook, Indo-Pacific cooperation and the role as first responder in the maritime domain. In his remarks shared on X, he highlighted the imperative of trusted and diversified maritime links and India's efforts in upgrading its shipping infrastructure and developing resilient corridors. EAM further highlighted the need for better coordination in protecting critical maritime and undersea infrastructure, maritime threats and economic crimes, including piracy, smuggling and IUU fishing merit deeper international collaboration. He mentioned India's emergence as a first responder in the maritime domain, and the endeavour to deepen HADR partnerships in Indo-Pacific through joint exercises and logistics agreements, and the importance of maritime trade to national and international prosperity in a globalising world. He noted the central role of resilient ports and secure waterways in securing our collective agenda and highlighted that the UNCLOS must be upheld. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1988667889818415396?s=20

India's Role as a G7 Partner

India is attending the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an invited partner under Canada's presidency, alongside countries such as Brazil, Australia, and South Korea. The discussions underscore India's active role in global diplomacy and its engagement on key issues, including trade, security, and development.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar's participation highlights India's "continued commitment" to working with global partners. "EAM's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora," the MEA stated. (ANI)