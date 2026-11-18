Jaipur Foot USA has signed an agreement with Stanford University to develop the Jodhpur-Jaipur Hand, a low-cost, muscle-controlled prosthetic limb designed to assist individuals with disabilities in regaining their independence.

Jaipur Foot USA Teams With Stanford For Low Cost Myoelectric Hand

New York [US], November 18 (ANI): Jaipur Foot USA has signed an agreement with Stanford University to develop a low-cost myoelectric prosthetic hand aimed at helping people with limb disabilities regain independence. Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA and head of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), signed an Industrial Affiliates Membership Agreement with Stanford University at a RANA event in New York on November 17.

The project, named the Jodhpur–Jaipur Hand, aims to develop a myoelectric prosthetic hand controlled by electrical signals generated by the user's muscles. Bhandari told ANI that work on the project is expected to begin soon in collaboration with Stanford's engineering design programme. However, no specific timeline or cost estimate for the device has been announced. “With the Jodhpur-Jaipur Hand, we hope to help people regain their independence,” Bhandari said.

Jaipur Foot USA supports Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the Jaipur-based organisation known for manufacturing the Jaipur Foot, which provides affordable prosthetic limbs to people with disabilities. BMVSS has previously collaborated with Stanford University on the Jaipur Knee, a low-cost prosthetic knee joint that was included in TIME magazine's list of 50 best inventions of 2009. O. P. Choudhary, an adviser to Jaipur Foot USA, will coordinate the new project. Silicon Valley entrepreneur Armand Neukermans, a long-time supporter of the organisation, played a role in bringing the proposal to Stanford University. The project will be supported through contributions from private donors, including Bhandari, the Chandra and K. K. Mehta Family Foundation, Manish Daddha, Alkesh and O. P. Choudhary, and Neukermans. The collaboration also carries a family connection for Bhandari, whose family's association with Stanford dates back nearly six decades. His father, Professor S. P. C. Bhandari, was an exchange visitor at the university's International Center for the Advancement of Management Education in 1966–67.

Meanwhile, Bhandari announced plans to organise a free prosthetic limb distribution camp at the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) in Bengaluru early next year. The camp aims to provide prosthetic limbs to around 1,000 beneficiaries free of cost, although the beneficiaries are yet to be identified. Bhandari said former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is now a Rajya Sabha member, has agreed to serve as the chief adviser to the camp. Bhandari, who recently attended S-VYASA's golden jubilee celebrations, is scheduled to return to India on November 26 for a stay of around one month. During his visit, he also plans to help organise an employment fair for nomadic and semi-nomadic communities in Rajasthan and support scholarships for students belonging to these communities.