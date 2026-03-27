The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed it carried out strikes on Iran's central site for producing missiles and sea mines in Yazd. It also said overnight strikes targeted ballistic missile production sites and air defence across Tehran.

IDF Claims Strikes on Key Iranian Military Sites

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday claimed that it carried out strikes on Iran's central site for producing missiles and sea mines. Guided by military intelligence and the Navy's intelligence flotilla, the IDF said that it struck the site established in the city of Yazd. However, Iran is yet to officially confirm the same.

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Providing further details, it mentioned that the site was used for planning, development, assembly, and storage of advanced missiles designed for launch from cruise vessels, submarines, and helicopters toward mobile and stationary maritime targets. "This is a site where most of the naval missiles and mines are developed by the Iranian Navy's forces", the post added.

The IDF said that this adds to the elimination of the Navy command of the Revolutionary Guards, and constitutes a severe blow to the production capabilities of the naval forces. "The IDF continues to deepen the damage to the regime's military industries in order to deny the production capabilities it has built over years," the post said. https://x.com/idfonline/status/2037424994293031327?s=20

In another post on X, it said that overnight strikes were also carried out across Tehran, targeting ballistic missile production sites and air defence across the country. "In western Iran, the Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, struck the Iranian terror regime's fire arrays throughout the night. Among the targets struck were launchers and missile storage sites that pose a threat to the State of Israel", the post said. https://x.com/idfonline/status/2037411967208472998?s=20

Regional Escalation and Broader Conflict

As the security situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region, Press TV said on Friday that explosions were reported in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Al Jazeera Breaking reported, citing port authorities, that Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port was attacked by drones. The developments come as the US-Israel and Iran conflict stands in its fourth week now.

Meanwhile, the United States is considering sending an additional 10,000 ground troops to West Asia despite the talks with Iran, the Jerusalem Post said, citing a report by the Wall Street Journal released on Thursday. Earlier, US President Trump signalled a thaw in operations against Iran, saying that Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, but he decided to extend the window to 10 days to April 6, however the strikes by the combined US-Israel forces continue.

In the early hours of Friday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of the 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, which targeted key American and Israeli military installations across the region with advanced missiles and drones. (ANI)