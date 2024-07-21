Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IMD issues red alert: Heavy rains to lash Gujarat and THESE states; check details

    The IMD's forecast indicated that heavy rains will affect the regions of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, and Madhya Pradesh until July 24. Vidarbha is expected to receive significant rainfall on July 21 and 22, while Chhattisgarh and Coastal Karnataka will see heavy rain on July 21.

    IMD issues red alert: Heavy rains to lash Gujarat and THESE states; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat and Uttarakhand, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days. According to IMD, Gujarat is expected to experience intense rain from July 21 to 24, while Uttarakhand will face heavy downpours from July 21 to 22. Additionally, the IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in several states, including Himachal Pradesh and the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

    The IMD's forecast indicated that heavy rains will affect the regions of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, and Madhya Pradesh until July 24. Vidarbha is expected to receive significant rainfall on July 21 and 22, while Chhattisgarh and Coastal Karnataka will see heavy rain on July 21.

    'What kind of joke': AAP hits back at Delhi LG over claim about Arvind Kejriwal's ‘low calorie intake’ in jail

    Other areas predicted to experience heavy rainfall on July 21 include North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.

    In Delhi, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rains or thunderstorms for the next three days until July 24. Delhi can expect light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds during this period.

    In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely to occur in various districts, including Kangra (Dharmsala, Jaisingpur), Mandi (Sarkaghat, Dharmpur, Slapper, Kotli, Mandi, Sundernagar), Hamirpur (Sujanpur Tihra, Hamirpur), Bilaspur (Swarghat, Bilaspur), Chamba Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kullu.

    The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from July 20 to 22; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on July 22 and 23; Bihar on July 23 and 24; and Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka over the next five days.

    Amid spike in terror attacks, Indian Army deploys additional over 2500 troops in Jammu region

    Moreover, isolated heavy rains are expected in West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana from July 21 to 24; West Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh from July 22 to 24; Punjab on July 22 and 23; and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan over the next five days.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 9:37 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parlaiment monsoon session begins Monday centre to introduce six key bills vkp

    Parliament’s monsoon session begins Monday: Centre to introduce 6 key bills

    Fourteen Indian nationals rescued from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia vkp

    14 Indian nationals rescued from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia

    Karnataka BoycottPhonePeapp trends on social media as PhonePe CEO criticizes Kannadiga job reservation bill vkp

    Karnataka: #BoycottPhonePeapp trends on social media as PhonePe CEO criticizes Kannadiga job reservation bill

    Kerala: Nipah virus confirmed in state again after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive anr

    Nipah virus confirmed in Kerala after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive

    Meet Captain Supreetha CT, the second Indian Army woman officer to be deployed in Siachen gcw

    Meet Captain Supreetha CT, the first woman officer from Army Air Defence to be deployed in Siachen

    Recent Stories

    Guru Purnima: 6 Sai Baba temples to visit in India RKK

    Guru Purnima: 6 Sai Baba temples to visit in India

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced on July 21: Check city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced on July 21: Check city-wise rates

    Karnataka IMD issues warning for western ghats districts as heavy rainfall expected over next three days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues warning for western ghats districts as heavy rainfall expected over next 3 days

    Parlaiment monsoon session begins Monday centre to introduce six key bills vkp

    Parliament’s monsoon session begins Monday: Centre to introduce 6 key bills

    Fourteen Indian nationals rescued from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia vkp

    14 Indian nationals rescued from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon