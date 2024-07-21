IMD issues red alert: Heavy rains to lash Gujarat and THESE states; check details

The IMD's forecast indicated that heavy rains will affect the regions of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, and Madhya Pradesh until July 24. Vidarbha is expected to receive significant rainfall on July 21 and 22, while Chhattisgarh and Coastal Karnataka will see heavy rain on July 21.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat and Uttarakhand, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days. According to IMD, Gujarat is expected to experience intense rain from July 21 to 24, while Uttarakhand will face heavy downpours from July 21 to 22. Additionally, the IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in several states, including Himachal Pradesh and the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

The IMD's forecast indicated that heavy rains will affect the regions of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, and Madhya Pradesh until July 24. Vidarbha is expected to receive significant rainfall on July 21 and 22, while Chhattisgarh and Coastal Karnataka will see heavy rain on July 21.

Other areas predicted to experience heavy rainfall on July 21 include North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.

In Delhi, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rains or thunderstorms for the next three days until July 24. Delhi can expect light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds during this period.

In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely to occur in various districts, including Kangra (Dharmsala, Jaisingpur), Mandi (Sarkaghat, Dharmpur, Slapper, Kotli, Mandi, Sundernagar), Hamirpur (Sujanpur Tihra, Hamirpur), Bilaspur (Swarghat, Bilaspur), Chamba Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kullu.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from July 20 to 22; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on July 22 and 23; Bihar on July 23 and 24; and Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka over the next five days.

Moreover, isolated heavy rains are expected in West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana from July 21 to 24; West Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh from July 22 to 24; Punjab on July 22 and 23; and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan over the next five days.

