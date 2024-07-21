Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    14 Indian nationals rescued from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia

    On Saturday, 14 Indian nationals were rescued from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia, thanks to the Indian Embassy's collaboration with Cambodian authorities. The embassy provided crucial information that led to their release. The victims, deceived by fraudulent job offers, are now cared for by an NGO. Over 650 Indians have been rescued from similar scams so far.

    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 7:51 AM IST

    As many as 14 Indian nationals, who were forced into cybercrime as slaves in Cambodia, were rescued on Saturday.

    The Indian embassy stated X, “In collaboration with Cambodian authorities (we) have got 14 Indian citizens trapped in a cybercrime scam released. They are being looked after by the Cambodian side.”

    It also said that the Embassy has been working for their expeditious return home and remains committed to their welfare.

    It is pertinent to mention here that the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh had provided specific inputs to the Cambodian Police, which led to the rescue of 14 Indians, who were scammed of fraudulent job offers.

    The individuals are now under the care of an NGO collaborating with Cambodia's Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation.

    So far, according to the Embassy, over 650 Indian nationals have been rescued and repatriated. They had fallen victim to these scams.

    The Indian Embassy, in continuous contact with Cambodian authorities, is urging for the swift completion of formalities to facilitate the safe and prompt repatriation of the Indian nationals.

    The Embassy further added that they continue to closely monitor the situation and remain committed to protecting the welfare of Indians in Cambodia.

    However, it also advised the Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution and job offers in the country and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the Embassy.

    As per the reports, over 5,000 Indians were stuck in Cambodia and forced to run online scams.

    In March, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that they were promised jobs but “forced to undertake illegal cyber work.”

    The people who fell prey to cyber-fraud scams are mostly young and tech-savvy. They were promised online data entry jobs and then lured into illegal online work.

    Their jobs range from money laundering and crypto fraud to so-called love scams, where they pose as lovers online.

    According to a UN report released in August 2023 said that at least 120,000 people in Myanmar, and another 100,000 in Cambodia, were forced into operating cyber-fraud schemes.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 8:22 AM IST
    Karnataka: #BoycottPhonePeapp trends on social media as PhonePe CEO criticizes Kannadiga job reservation bill

    Nipah virus confirmed in Kerala after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive

    Meet Captain Supreetha CT, the first woman officer from Army Air Defence to be deployed in Siachen

    ‘What kind of joke’: AAP hits back at Delhi LG over claim about Arvind Kejriwal's ‘low calorie intake’ in jail

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam; Check details

    Check you daily horoscope: July 21, 2024 - Good day for Cancer; be careful Virgo & more

    Karnataka: #BoycottPhonePeapp trends on social media as PhonePe CEO criticizes Kannadiga job reservation bill

    Guru Purnima 2024: When is it? Know time, rituals, shubh muhurat

    Numerology Prediction for July 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Nipah virus confirmed in Kerala after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

