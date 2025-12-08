Israel has appealed to India to declare Hamas a terrorist organization, stating that the relationship between Hamas and Lashkar-e-Taiba is rapidly growing, posing a security threat to both India and Israel.

Amid tensions in the Middle East, Israel has appealed to India to declare Hamas a terrorist organization, with officials saying that Hamas's growing ties with Pakistan'sLashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Iran-backed networks are creating a serious security threat for both India and Israel. A senior official from Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the media, "We request India to take concrete steps to declare organizations like Hamas as terrorist groups. Just as Israel previously designated Lashkar-e-Taiba, we need similar cooperation from India."

Growing ties between Hamas and Lashkar-e-Taiba are dangerous

Israeli officials claim that India is aware of the growing connections between Iran-backed groups and global terror networks. They say that banning Hamas will have a positive impact on counter-terrorism policies in neighboring countries like Bangladesh, Maldives, and Nepal. IDF's international spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, said, 'This is not just about freezing assets or imposing sanctions on terrorists. It sends a message that no active member of Hamas can set foot on Indian soil.'

Israel says that deep operational coordination is being observed between Hamas and Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Iran is carrying out covert attacks using international crime networks.

Israel's Appeal to India

Israel has appealed to India to reconsider its financial aid to UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees). In 2024-25, India contributed $5 million to UNRWA. Israel alleges that Hamas has infiltrated this agency. However, India's long-term policy has been to maintain a balance in West Asia.

Iran hasn't changed even after the war - Israel

Israeli officials say that despite the war in June and US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, Iran has not changed its regional strategy. 'We thought Iran's policy would change after the war, but they are doubling down on proxy groups like Hamas and Hezbollah,' an official said. He also described the US pressure as insufficient. He believes that sanctions and organizational declarations alone are not enough; strict enforcement is needed.

Sudan is becoming Iran's new strategic center - Israel

Israel's biggest concern is Iran's growing influence in Africa, especially in the Horn of Africa. Sudan is being considered a potential 'Axis of Resistance' center for Iran. According to Israeli officials, Iran is already supplying drones, weapons, and intelligence to the Sudanese Armed Forces. Sudan's strategic location on the Red Sea coast makes it an important base for Iran.