Israel reiterated its commitment to the naval blockade on Gaza, intercepting a flotilla it called a Hamas-led provocation. The Israeli military stopped the boats in international waters near Greece, with activists later disembarking on Crete.

Israel on Friday reiterated its stance of continuing the naval blockade on Gaza, as a Hamas-led flotilla served to fuel provocateurs. The Israel Foreign Ministry thanked Greek government for letting the activists embark on its shores.

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In a post on X, it said, "As published by the Board of Peace and the U.S. State Department, the humanitarian activity in the Gaza Strip is managed by the BoP, and this Hamas-led-flotilla is another provocation designed to divert attention from Hamas's refusal to disarm - and to serve the PR interests of professional provocateurs. The Greek government agreed that the flotilla activists would be disembarked on its shores, and we thank it for that." As published by the Board of Peace and the U.S. State Department, the humanitarian activity in the Gaza Strip is managed by the BoP, and this Hamas-led-flotilla is another provocation designed to divert attention from Hamas’s refusal to disarm - and to serve the PR interests of… pic.twitter.com/5Bof2RzG0y — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 1, 2026

"Saif Abu Keshek, suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization and Thiago Avila suspected of illegal activity, will be brought to Israel for questioning. Israel will not allow the breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza," it added.

Flotilla Intercepted, Activists Disembarked

The activists have disembarked on Crete, as per The Times of Israel. Around 175 activists had been taken off more than 20 boats yesterday. Flotilla organisers put the number at 211.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that those who want may send aid to Gaza through the BoP. So far, Israel - through the IDF - has successfully blocked attempts to breach the lawful naval blockade on Gaza and the arrival of vessels from the provocative flotilla, including last night. All participants in the provocative flotilla who were taken off the vessels were taken… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 30, 2026

The Israeli military on April 30 said it intercepted a flotilla of boats carrying humanitarian aid bound for Gaza in international waters near Greece, Israeli officials and the activist group behind the mission said, as per New York Times.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, the protest group in charge of the boats, repeatedly tried to deliver aid to Gaza and break through an Israeli naval blockade of the territory that has been in place for decades, as per the New York Times. Previous missions have included high-profile activists, like Swedish Environmentalist Greta Thunberg, after Israel imposed severe restrictions on humanitarian aid into Gaza since the war there began in 2023. (ANI)