The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced strikes on key naval cruise missile and explosives production facilities in Tehran and Isfahan. Over 3,000 strikes have been conducted across Iran since 'Operation Roaring Lion' began.

Israel Details Widespread Strikes on Iran

Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday said that they had struck two key naval cruise missile production sites in Tehran. In its post on X, IDF said, "IAF fighter jets targeted facilities used by the Iranian regime to develop and manufacture long-range naval cruise missiles capable of destroying targets at sea and on land."

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IDF also said it had struck Iran's central explosives production facility in Isfahan, used by the regime to develop materials for weapons. The site had been previously targeted, and recent efforts to restore its capabilities were identified. In parallel, dozens of additional targets were struck, including ballistic missile launch sites, weapons production facilities and air defence systems.

According to the IDF, 3,000 plus strikes across Iran since the start of Operation Roaring Lion Yesterday, the IDF targeted IRGC command centres, weapons storage facilities, and aerial defence systems.

On Tuesday, an additional 50 plus targets were struck, including ballistic missile storage and launch sites.

Over 5,000 Hospitalized in Israel

Meanwhile, Israel's Health Ministry reported that in the past 24 hours, 204 injured people have been taken to hospitals as a result of the conflict with Iran, bringing the number of hospitalizations due to the fighting to over 5,000. Among those treated in hospitals over the past day, one is in serious condition, nine are in moderate condition, and 184 are in good condition. The ministry says that since the beginning of the war with Iran on February 28, 5,045 people have been admitted to hospitals, 120 of whom are currently hospitalized.

Peace Talks in Doubt Amid Conflicting Reports

Earlier, US President Trump had earlier confirmed that negotiations were on with Iran claiming that the war was going to end. "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone. I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead," he said.

There has however been no formal response from the Iranian side to the latest overture from Trump. The Iranians on Tuesday had denied reports of any negotiations with the US claiming that peace would only be achieved once US-Israel stopped its campaign. With the Iranian military taking a belligerent stand even as it launched wave 80 of its retaliatory strikes, peace remains elusive in West Asia.