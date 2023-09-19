Israel PM tours Tesla factory with Elon Musk; takes ride in yet-to-be launched 'Cybertruck' - WATCH

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Tesla's Fremont factory, tours the facility with Elon Musk, and discusses various topics, including artificial intelligence and combating anti-Semitism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had an encounter with billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, during his visit to the United States on Monday. Musk guided Netanyahu and his wife Sara on a tour of the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, providing insights into the company's developments and showcasing various models. The trio also took a ride in a battery-electric full-size pickup truck around the factory.

The official Twitter account of the Prime Minister of Israel, referred to as X, shared pictures and videos from the meeting. One tweet stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara toured the @Tesla Motors plant in Fremont, California, together with Tesla CEO, entrepreneur @ElonMusk."

Another tweet in the thread mentioned, "The Prime Minister and his wife were briefed by Elon Musk on company developments and various models, and observed the production and assembly line for advanced electric vehicles."

During their visit, Netanyahu and his wife experienced a ride in the groundbreaking 'Cybertruck' vehicle, which is yet to be launched. The Cybertruck, slated for release this year, boasts a range of 250–500 miles (400–800 km) and an estimated 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds.

The caption of the post conveyed, "Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, together with Elon Musk, then rode in the 'Cyber Truck' vehicle that is not yet on the market."

Tesla introduced the Cybertruck in 2019, featuring a futuristic design constructed with stainless steel used in rockets. The electric vehicle is advertised on the Tesla website as providing "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car."

During their meeting, Netanyahu also addressed Elon Musk, urging him to combat anti-Semitism on his X platform. This discussion occurred as they delved into topics related to artificial intelligence.

In addition to Elon Musk, Netanyahu's US visit includes meetings with other world leaders, such as US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.