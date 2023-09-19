Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israel PM tours Tesla factory with Elon Musk; takes ride in yet-to-be launched 'Cybertruck' - WATCH

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Tesla's Fremont factory, tours the facility with Elon Musk, and discusses various topics, including artificial intelligence and combating anti-Semitism.

    Israel PM tours Tesla factory with Elon Musk; takes ride in yet-to-be launched 'Cybertruck' - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had an encounter with billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, during his visit to the United States on Monday. Musk guided Netanyahu and his wife Sara on a tour of the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, providing insights into the company's developments and showcasing various models. The trio also took a ride in a battery-electric full-size pickup truck around the factory.

    The official Twitter account of the Prime Minister of Israel, referred to as X, shared pictures and videos from the meeting. One tweet stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara toured the @Tesla Motors plant in Fremont, California, together with Tesla CEO, entrepreneur @ElonMusk."

    Another tweet in the thread mentioned, "The Prime Minister and his wife were briefed by Elon Musk on company developments and various models, and observed the production and assembly line for advanced electric vehicles."

    During their visit, Netanyahu and his wife experienced a ride in the groundbreaking 'Cybertruck' vehicle, which is yet to be launched. The Cybertruck, slated for release this year, boasts a range of 250–500 miles (400–800 km) and an estimated 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds.

    The caption of the post conveyed, "Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, together with Elon Musk, then rode in the 'Cyber Truck' vehicle that is not yet on the market."

    Tesla introduced the Cybertruck in 2019, featuring a futuristic design constructed with stainless steel used in rockets. The electric vehicle is advertised on the Tesla website as providing "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car."

    During their meeting, Netanyahu also addressed Elon Musk, urging him to combat anti-Semitism on his X platform. This discussion occurred as they delved into topics related to artificial intelligence.

    In addition to Elon Musk, Netanyahu's US visit includes meetings with other world leaders, such as US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Irish tourist causes Rs 16 lakh in damages to historic lion statue in Brussels; video goes viral - WATCH snt

    Irish tourist causes Rs 16 lakh in damages to historic lion statue in Brussels; video goes viral - WATCH

    Tragedy strikes suburban Chicago as couple, two children and 3 dogs found fatally shot; check details AJR

    Tragedy strikes suburban Chicago as couple, two children and 3 dogs found fatally shot; check details

    US Marines ground all aircraft amid F-35 jet's mysterious disappearance AJR

    US Marines ground all aircraft amid F-35 jet's mysterious disappearance

    Viral Tiramisu Drawer! The ingenious desert hack that's taking the Internet by storm - WATCH snt

    Viral Tiramisu Drawer! The ingenious desert hack that's taking the Internet by storm - WATCH

    First-ever dog-fox hybrid 'Dogxim' discovered in Brazil dies mysteriously, prompts investigation snt

    First-ever dog-fox hybrid 'Dogxim' discovered in Brazil dies mysteriously, prompts investigation

    Recent Stories

    Remarkable efforts in progress to make Chhattisgarh healthy and prosperous - Chief Minister Mr. Baghel

    Remarkable efforts in progress to make Chhattisgarh healthy and prosperous - Chief Minister Mr. Baghel

    Cheesecake to shortcake: 7 desserts that can be made with Strawberry ATG EAI

    Cheesecake to shortcake: 7 desserts that can be made with Strawberry

    Anantnag encounter ends: Lashkar commander Uzair Khan among other terrorists killed AJR

    Anantnag encounter ends: Lashkar commander Uzair Khan among other terrorists killed

    Irish tourist causes Rs 16 lakh in damages to historic lion statue in Brussels; video goes viral - WATCH snt

    Irish tourist causes Rs 16 lakh in damages to historic lion statue in Brussels; video goes viral - WATCH

    National Butterscotch Pudding Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Butterscotch Pudding Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon