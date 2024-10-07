Israel PM Netanyahu proposes renaming operation against Hamas to 'Revival War' on October 7 anniversary

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed renaming the ongoing military operation against Hamas from "Swords of Iron" to the "Revival War," during a government meeting held on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed renaming the ongoing military operation against Hamas from "Swords of Iron" to the "Revival War," during a government meeting held on Monday, according to the Jerusalem Post. The operation, launched in response to Hamas's surprise attack on October 7, 2023, has become the centerpiece of Israel's ongoing war with the militant group. Netanyahu's suggested name change signals a shift in framing the conflict as a national struggle for survival and rejuvenation.

Also read: A year since Oct 7 massacre: 17,000 Hamas operatives, 728 Israeli soldiers killed so far; Gaza war in numbers

The proposal comes on the one-year anniversary of Hamas's devastating attack on southern Israel, during which around 1,200 people were killed. The attack, which shocked the world, marked the beginning of an extensive military engagement between Israel and Hamas. On this solemn occasion, vigils were held across Israel to honor the victims and hostages, as Netanyahu renewed his pledge to bring back the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.

In a statement released by his office, Netanyahu reflected on the past year’s losses and reiterated his commitment to the hostages and fallen soldiers.

"On this day, in this place, and in many places across our country, we remember our dead, our hostages, whom we are obligated to bring back and our heroes who fell in defence of the homeland and the nation. We went through a terrible massacre a year ago," he said.

Netanyahu's remarks came after the Hostages and Missing Families Forum confirmed the death of Idan Shtivi, 28, one of the hostages taken during the attack on the Supernova music festival. According to the Forum, Shtivi’s body remains held by Hamas, a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding the hostage situation. Out of the 251 people captured by Hamas during the October 2023 attack, Israeli authorities estimate that 97 remain captive in Gaza, including 34 whose deaths have been confirmed.

Netanyahu’s focus on bringing back the hostages has been a major pillar of his government's policy, though his handling of the situation has not been without controversy. Public pressure continues to mount as families of hostages demand swift action from the Israeli leadership. The complexity of the hostage crisis, coupled with ongoing military operations, has become a delicate balancing act for Netanyahu’s administration.

Also read: Victims' families break down in tears at Nova festival site to mark one year of October 7 massacre (WATCH)

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has faced criticism for his role in delaying potential ceasefire agreements with Hamas. According to reports, the Prime Minister has insisted on maintaining Israeli control over key strategic areas, including the Philadelphi corridor, which separates Gaza from Egypt, and the Netzarim corridor, a vital route in central Gaza. His refusal to relinquish control of these territories has reportedly stalled negotiations for a ceasefire.

Hamas, on the other hand, has demanded a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, further complicating the possibility of a truce. Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, has also raised concerns, warning that a heavy Israeli military presence near its border could jeopardize the long-standing peace treaty between the two nations.

Latest Videos