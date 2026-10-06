A Flydubai flight carrying over 150 Israelis from Dubai to Tel Aviv narrowly avoided being shot down after the copilot attacked the captain. This caused a sudden plunge of 14,000 feet. Fearing a hijacking, Israel scrambled fighter jets and prepared emergency protocols.

A Flydubai passenger flight carrying more than 150 Israelis came dangerously close to being shot down by Israel after a shocking cockpit attack left authorities fearing the aircraft could have been hijacked, according to a CBS News report cited by multiple outlets. Israeli sources with direct knowledge of the incident told CBS that fighter jets were scrambled and a long-established emergency protocol was activated after the aircraft suddenly plunged thousands of feet.

Flydubai Plane Plunges 14,000 Feet After Cockpit Attack

The incident involved Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 with 182 people on board, most of them Israeli nationals. The aircraft was approaching Israel when its Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

The plane reportedly plunged around 14,000 feet, prompting the Israeli Air Force to try contacting the cockpit. When there was no response, Israel activated a pre-established procedure designed for a potential “9/11-style” scenario. A command centre was established, fighter jets were scrambled and Israeli airspace was closed.

According to CBS sources, if the aircraft had continued towards Israel, Israeli fighter pilots would have attempted to visually inspect the cockpit and cabin. If authorities concluded that the plane had been hijacked, remained silent and posed a threat to a high-value target, the decision to shoot it down could ultimately have rested with the Prime Minister.

Passengers Overpower Co-Pilot, Plane Lands In Saudi Arabia

The situation changed when the aircraft turned towards Saudi Arabia, around 400 miles from Israel. Israeli fighter jets were subsequently recalled, while Saudi Arabia also scrambled aircraft. The Flydubai plane eventually made an emergency landing in Tabuk.

Captain Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door after fighting off the attacker. Israeli passengers and Flydubai staff then overpowered the co-pilot, while two off-duty pilots travelling on the aircraft helped regain control of the plane.

Israeli officials have said the co-pilot allegedly told investigators that he had planned the attack before joining Flydubai and intended to crash the aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are examining whether the incident was a lone-wolf attack.

The episode has since triggered renewed scrutiny of airline crew vetting and aviation security, particularly the potential threat posed by insiders with access to aircraft cockpits.