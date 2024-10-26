Israel launches 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran, cites 'right and duty' to respond (WATCH)

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday confirmed launching "precise strikes on military targets in Iran", a month after Tehran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 6:34 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 6:34 AM IST

In a significant escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday confirmed launching "precise strikes on military targets in Iran". The IDF justified the strikes, asserting Israel's "right and duty to respond" to what it describes as relentless aggression from Iran and its regional proxies since the conflict’s escalation on October 7, 2023.

An IDF spokesperson stated, "Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized," emphasizing that Israel will "do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."

The White House backed Israel’s actions, describing them as an "exercise of self-defence" in response to Iran’s alleged ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1. A spokesperson for the National Security Council told CBS, “We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran.”

Iranian military bases targeted 

Iranian state media confirmed that explosions were reported in the western parts of Tehran, with military bases in the western and southwestern regions of the capital reportedly targeted. However, operations at Tehran’s two main airports are reported to continue as normal, according to AFP.

A media outlet with ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also reported that some bases near Tehran have been hit, though the specific sites and extent of the damage remain unclear. The Syrian state news agency reported related airstrikes on military sites in central and southern Syria, which it attributes to Israeli forces.

Israel PM Netanyahu monitors operations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released an image of the Prime Minister in the operations center of military headquarters during the assault.

This anticipated strike follows Iran’s launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel a month ago, marking a severe escalation in the conflict.

