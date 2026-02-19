Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Israel's Ministry of Defense and SIBAT held a defense seminar with India's SIDM. An MOU was signed to bolster cooperation, bringing together 56 Israeli and Indian defense firms to deepen strategic partnerships.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, Israel's Ministry of Defense led Strategic Defense Industry Seminar with India on Wednesday.

Israel-India Defence Seminar Deepens Ties

The International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) led a seminar and B2B meetings this week between leading Indian and Israeli defense companies, held in cooperation with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Indian Ministry of Defence.

During the seminar, SIBAT and SIDM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize and strengthen ongoing joint activities, including future seminars and cooperative initiatives, a statement by the Israel Defence ministry said.

The seminar was led by SIBAT Director, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, and brought together small, medium, and large Israeli and Indian defense companies for substantive engagements, with the goal of deepening familiarity with India's defense industrial ecosystem and its updated Defense Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 - India's national defense procurement policy.

The event featured representatives from 30 Indian and 26 Israeli defense companies.

The Indian delegation was led by Ramesh K, Director General of SIDM, and included JP Singh, Ambassador of India to Israel, and Gp. Capt. Vijay Patil, Defence Attache of India to Israel.

Both sides expressed their commitment to advancing the bilateral dialogue and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between two defense industries that have stood shoulder to shoulder in times of crisis.

The seminar advances the strategic vision of Israel Ministry of Defense Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram to broaden Israel's defense exports and deepen strategic partnerships with key countries around the world.

The event follows the Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting held in November 2025 and takes place ahead of Prime Minister Modi's expected visit to Israel next week. Ahead of India’s PM Visit to Israel: Israel MOD Leads Strategic Defense Industry Seminar with India 🇮🇳🇮🇱 Read More: https://t.co/XTIUMaxXNX pic.twitter.com/I9AsXpQa7N — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) February 18, 2026

PM Modi's Upcoming Visit Confirmed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel "next week," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Addressing the conference of presidents of major American Jewish organisations, Netanyahu announced PM Modi's upcoming visit, noting a "tremendous alliance" between the two nations.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to the country, following his 2017 visit when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. (ANI)