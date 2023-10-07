'Israel in state of war': PM Benjamin Netanyahu's resolute response to Hamas attack | WATCH

Israeli officials confirmed at least two casualties within their borders as a result of the rocket attacks. Gallant further emphasized that Israeli troops were engaged in combat with the enemy at multiple locations.

In a recent development, Israel has declared a "state of war" and swiftly initiated air strikes on the Gaza Strip. This action came in response to a surprise rocket attack carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which ominously proclaimed that this was only their "first strike."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation in a video statement, unequivocally stating that Israel was now at war.

"We are at war, and we will win," PM Netanyahu said, emphasizing that the enemy would face an unprecedented cost for their actions. This escalation followed a series of rocket attacks and the infiltration of Israeli territory by Palestinian militants, prompting Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, to declare that Palestinian militants had effectively launched a "war against the State of Israel."

Israeli officials confirmed at least two casualties within their borders as a result of the rocket attacks. Gallant further emphasized that Israeli troops were engaged in combat with the enemy at multiple locations. Subsequently, Israel's military initiated airstrikes on Gaza in response to the rocket barrage originating from within the territory, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

(This is a developing story.)