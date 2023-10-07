Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Israel in state of war': PM Benjamin Netanyahu's resolute response to Hamas attack | WATCH

    Israeli officials confirmed at least two casualties within their borders as a result of the rocket attacks. Gallant further emphasized that Israeli troops were engaged in combat with the enemy at multiple locations.

    Israel in state of war PM Benjamin Netanyahu's resolute response to Hamas attack WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    In a recent development, Israel has declared a "state of war" and swiftly initiated air strikes on the Gaza Strip. This action came in response to a surprise rocket attack carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which ominously proclaimed that this was only their "first strike."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation in a video statement, unequivocally stating that Israel was now at war.

    "We are at war, and we will win," PM Netanyahu said, emphasizing that the enemy would face an unprecedented cost for their actions. This escalation followed a series of rocket attacks and the infiltration of Israeli territory by Palestinian militants, prompting Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, to declare that Palestinian militants had effectively launched a "war against the State of Israel."

    Israeli officials confirmed at least two casualties within their borders as a result of the rocket attacks. Gallant further emphasized that Israeli troops were engaged in combat with the enemy at multiple locations. Subsequently, Israel's military initiated airstrikes on Gaza in response to the rocket barrage originating from within the territory, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

    (This is a developing story.)

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Timeline of Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza AJR

    Explained: Timeline of Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza

    Operation Iron Swords: Israel launches 'most lethal retaliation' against Hamas group in Gaza strip - WATCH snt

    Operation Iron Swords: Israel launches 'most lethal retaliation' against Hamas group in Gaza strip - WATCH

    WATCH Videos of Palestinians celebrating Hamas-led group's attack on southern Israel goes viral snt

    WATCH: Videos of Palestinians celebrating Hamas-led group's attack on southern Israel goes viral

    Spike in North Korea-Russia train traffic raises concerns of potential arms transfer snt

    Spike in North Korea-Russia train traffic raises concerns of potential arms transfer

    Shocking Norwegian family discovers Viking-era artefacts while searching for lost earring in garden snt

    Shocking! Norwegian family discovers Viking-era artefacts while searching for lost earring in garden

    Recent Stories

    Kabaddi Asian Games 2023: The India vs Iran kabaddi final temporarily suspended after Pawan Sehrawat's raid osf

    Asian Games 2023: The India vs Iran kabaddi final temporarily suspended after Pawan Sehrawat’s raid

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 update: Pallavi Prashanth announced first Captain; Read details DPK

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 update: Pallavi Prashanth announced first Captain; Read details

    Asian Games 2023: India clinch gold in men's cricket after final against Afghanistan abandoned due to rain snt

    Asian Games 2023: India clinch gold in men's cricket after final against Afghanistan abandoned due to rain

    Explained Timeline of Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza AJR

    Explained: Timeline of Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza

    Tej Konidela ,Lavanya Tripathi begin pre-wedding festivities; see Photos SHG

    Tej Konidela ,Lavanya Tripathi begin pre-wedding festivities; see Photos

    Recent Videos

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon