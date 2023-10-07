Explained: Timeline of Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza

This timeline illustrates the ongoing volatility and cycles of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict, with the latest escalation occurring in October 2023 as Hamas mounted a significant assault on Israel.

In a significant escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas initiated a major assault on Israel, involving rocket attacks from Gaza and the infiltration of fighters across the border. Israel responded with its own strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, and reports of gunfights emerged between Palestinian fighters and Israeli security forces in southern Israel.

The following timeline outlines key developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict since Israel's withdrawal from Gaza in 2005:

August 2005: Israeli forces unilaterally withdraw from Gaza after 38 years of occupation, leaving the territory under Palestinian Authority control.

January 2006: Hamas wins a majority of seats in Palestinian legislative elections. Israel and the US cut off aid to Palestinians due to Hamas's refusal to renounce violence and recognize Israel.

June 2006: Hamas militants capture Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, leading to Israeli air strikes and incursions. Shalit is released more than five years later in a prisoner exchange.

June 2007: Hamas takes control of Gaza in a brief civil war, ousting Fatah forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

December 2008: Israel launches a 22-day military offensive in Gaza in response to rocket attacks from Palestinians. The conflict results in casualties on both sides and a ceasefire agreement.

November 2012: Israel kills Hamas's military chief, Ahmad Jabari, leading to eight days of rocket fire from Palestinian militants and Israeli air strikes.

July-August 2014: The kidnapping and killing of three Israeli teenagers by Hamas triggers a seven-week war, resulting in numerous casualties on both sides.

March 2018: Palestinian protests begin at the Gaza-Israel border, resulting in clashes and casualties.

May 2021: After tensions during Ramadan, clashes at the Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem lead to a Hamas rocket barrage from Gaza and Israeli airstrikes, resulting in an 11-day conflict.

August 2022: Israeli airstrikes kill a senior Islamic Jihad commander, leading to three days of violence resulting in casualties.

January 2023: Islamic Jihad fires rockets into Israel after an Israeli raid in a refugee camp, prompting Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

October 2023: Hamas launches a major attack on Israel, combining border infiltrations and rocket barrages, prompting Israel to declare a state of war readiness.

This timeline illustrates the ongoing volatility and cycles of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict, with the latest escalation occurring in October 2023 as Hamas mounted a significant assault on Israel.