Israeli ministers demand a Shin Bet investigation into alleged foreign interference and fraud in the recent elections, while political leaders trade accusations over the integrity of the voting process amid ongoing government formation talks.

Calls for Investigation into Election Interference

Israel's incumbent Finance Minister and Chairman of the Religious Zionism Party Bezalel Smotrich has called for interrogation of the heads of the Arab parties after the Central Elections Committee Chair ordered Shin Bet to investigate allegations of foreign interference in Tuesday's election. Smotrich who is a key player in the Likud led coalition said, "The suspicion of election interference with foreign Islamist money is a litmus test for the State of Israel. The heads of the Arab parties must be interrogated by the Shin Bet today. The State of Israel will not be sold to radical Islam with terrorist money."

Incumbent Minister of National Security and Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben Gvir echoed that call calling for the arrest of the Arab party bosses and alleging involvement of money from Qatar. "The Shin Bet must order, already this morning, the arrest of the heads of the Arab parties suspected of involvement in Qatari money, and of all other suspects in the affair, including figures in the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots, insofar as there is a legal basis for their arrest," he said.

Opposition and Electoral Committee Response

Yisrael Beytenu boss AvigdorLiberman, who is a key player in the opposition bloc, also weighed in on the allegations calling for a swift investigation from Shin Bet. "The letter from Justice Solberg is a dramatic and unprecedented event. I call on the law enforcement authorities to act swiftly in order to arrive at the investigation of the truth at the earliest possible time," he said.

The call to action follows Israeli Central Elections Committee Chair Justice Noam Sohlberg asking Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate allegations of foreign interference in Tuesday’s election. “Serious suspicions have been brought to my attention regarding improper influence on the elections — exerted through funding provided by foreign entities acting against Israeli interests. While I cannot attest to the substance of these suspicions, it is my view that — given they involve foreign entities — there is an obligation to investigate them thoroughly,” Sohlberg wrote in his letter to Shin Bet according to Israeli media. “In light of this, I instruct you to do everything in your power to investigate these suspicions, utilizing the authority of the Shin Bet to uncover evidence that either substantiates or refutes them. Only in this way can we ensure public trust in the electoral process and the integrity of the democratic procedure,” he added.

Official Statements and Election Integrity

Sohlberg has asked Shin Bet to present the findings of the investigation within a week. On October 27, during a visit the Central Election control centre Shin Bet Chief David Zini had assured the citizens that the elections were 'secure, with integrity and supervised control.'

Earlier, incumbent Prime Minister and Likud boss Benjamin Netanyahu alleging that the Arab parties had 'stolen' the election using bribery and threats. "The elections in the State of Israel were stolen by Arab parties that support terrorism and the elimination of the Jewish state through serious criminal offenses of bribery, threats, violence, forgeries, and the use of prohibited software to mobilize voters. The Likud party is transferring to the police, the Shin Bet, and the Central Elections Committee hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence regarding election theft in many Arab polling stations—thousands of envelopes with cash and Ra'am slips, threats and violence against polling station members, multiple voting behind the curtain, voting with double identities, discrepancies between the number of envelopes and the number of voters, the use of prohibited mobilization software, and more. We demand from the police and the Shin Bet a thorough investigation into the election theft by the Arab parties and the full prosecution of the criminals," he said.

Current Political Landscape and Results

As per the latest projected results of the Knesset's 120 Seats with 92.7% of the votes counted the Netanyahu led bloc is projected to win 53 seats, Gadi Eisenkot led opposition bloc 48 and the Arab Parties 19. Meanwhile, Democrats leader YairGolan continued to maintain that the verdict was for change and said that he would do everything to ensure the will of the voters was respected. “Citizens of Israel, an important day begins. I intend to dedicate the day to contacts, meetings & consultations with our partners in the change bloc, with our Knesset team, and with the coalition negotiation staff. The people spoke. 67 seats demanded change. A clear majority in the Israeli public. I intend to turn over every stone, act in every way, and do everything required to realize the will of the voters and bring about the establishment of a government of change and rescue for Israel. It is possible. It is in our hands. But it requires responsibility, courage, and swift action. We have no time to waste. Do not stop demanding change," he said in a post on X.

As majority eludes all the allegations of fraud allegedly linked to Arab parties will further dent a possibility of them getting a prominent say in government formation. (ANI)