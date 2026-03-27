Iran's IRGC claims to have destroyed several US refuelling vehicles and a logistical support fleet in a missile and drone strike. The operation, part of 'True Promise 4,' targeted the Al-Kharj base in response to alleged US hostility.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has claimed the destruction of several US refuelling vehicles and a logistical support fleet during the latest phase of its ongoing military campaign. According to a report by Iran's state-owned Press TV, the strike was carried out as part of the "84th wave of Operation True Promise 4."

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Details of the Operation

The IRGC issued a statement on Friday explaining that the mission was launched in response to the "hostile exploitation of regional airbases by the terrorist US regime." The operation was described as a "special joint missile and drone operation during wave 84," conducted by the IRGC Aerospace Force with assistance from the IRGC Navy.

Tactical Execution and Targets

Elaborating on the tactical details, the military wing noted that its units "destroyed anti-missile defence systems and successfully penetrated the Al-Kharj base with solid- and liquid-fuelled missiles." Press TV reported that the forces specifically aimed at the "stationed refuelling and air support fleet with a barrage of missile and drone fire" located at the facility.

The IRGC characterised the mission as an "impact-driven" operation, asserting that the strikes led to the destruction or severe damage of multiple wide-body and heavy support aircraft belonging to US forces. According to Press TV, this 84th wave was dedicated to the employees and martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Broader Context and Escalation

This follows a sustained campaign involving 83 previous strikes targeting military assets across the region, including facilities in the occupied territories and US occupation bases. The escalation in retaliatory strikes began following the February 28 military action by the US-Israeli coalition, which resulted in the killing of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and over 170 schoolchildren in Minab.

Press TV further highlighted that groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have joined this regional front. These coordinated efforts by the Iranian armed forces and allied resistance groups have reportedly decimated the enemy's "military and strategic infrastructure," inflicting significant blows on their logistical capabilities. (ANI)