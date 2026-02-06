Iran and the US are holding nuclear talks in Muscat, Oman, to ease tensions. Iran reiterated its readiness to defend its sovereignty, while the US seeks a broader deal covering missiles. Oman is mediating the back-channel communications.

Iran on Friday reiterated its readiness to safeguard national interests while defending sovereignty and security "against any excessive demands or adventurism."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Notably, Iran and the US are holding nuclear talks in Muscat, Oman, aimed at easing tensions and potentially reviving a nuclear deal. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leading the delegation as Oman continues for back-channel communications between Tehran and Washington.

Iran's Official Stance

In a post on X, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, "The Iranian foreign minister, while emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's approach of utilizing diplomacy to safeguard the national interests of Iran, expressed complete readiness to defend the country's sovereignty and national security against any excessive demands or adventurism. He also appreciated Oman's hosting and efforts in this regard." The talks focus on Iran's nuclear program, with the US seeking a broader agreement covering ballistic missiles and regional influence.

"The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, who has traveled to Muscat for nuclear negotiations and the lifting of #sanctions, met earlier on Friday with Badr al-Busaidi, the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman to discuss the manner of advancing Iran-US talks," added the post.

Oman's Role as Mediator

Oman is hosting the talks, with its foreign minister praising Iran's goodwill and seriousness. The US is represented by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, also participating. Iran insists on discussing only its nuclear program, while the US wants to include missile development and regional activities. "The Omani foreign minister praised the good will, responsibility, and seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding diplomatic processes. He also highlighted the commitment of all countries in the region to prevent any escalation of tensions. He expressed hope that this round of negotiations, with the good will and timely actions of all parties, would pave the way for a lasting understanding between Iran and the U.S. During the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran's viewpoints and proposals on the negotiation topics, as well as Iran's demands and considerations, were outlined," added the post.

High-Stakes Diplomatic 'Reboot'

The talks in Muscat today represent a high-stakes "reboot" of diplomacy following a year of intense military conflict and internal unrest in Iran. Following nationwide protests in December 2025 and January 2026, the Iranian government is under acute pressure to stabilise the economy (the Rial has halved in value since June 2025). Notably, the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is currently positioned in the Arabian Sea.

US President Donald Trump has warned that "bad things would happen" if a deal is not reached, framing these talks as a "final warning." However, the Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali, at the meeting said, "We are in the negotiations now. We started the second round of negotiations. We are waiting for the results."

Lingering Tensions and Core Disputes

The meeting between the Iranian and Omani foreign ministers comes at a time when regional dynamics remain fragile, with multiple geopolitical flashpoints contributing to heightened uncertainty. Iran has consistently maintained that sanctions have had a severe impact on its economy and has called for their removal as part of any meaningful agreement. The nuclear issue, meanwhile, remains a central point of contention, with Western countries expressing concerns over Iran's nuclear activities and Tehran insisting that its program is purely peaceful. (ANI)