An Iranian missile strike on the Israeli cities of Arad and Dimona injured over 100 people, including children. Israel's Foreign Ministry called it a 'war crime'. PM Netanyahu promised aid and spoke with Arad's mayor, Yair Maayan.

Netanyahu Conveys Prayers for Injured

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held talks with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan and conveyed his prayers for those injured.

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Israel Condemns Attack as 'War Crime'

Israeli Foreign Ministry said that over 100 people, including children, were injured in the attack.

In a post on X, the Ministry said, "The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism."

The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism. pic.twitter.com/e0kpFpdZ6n — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 21, 2026

Yair Maayan, the mayor of Arad in southern Israel, said that about 150 families were evacuated from the neighborhood that was hit, as per Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu Vows Support, Urges Public to Follow Instructions

Netanyahu said in a post on X, "This is a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future. Just a short while ago, I spoke with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan, and asked him to convey, on behalf of all Israeli citizens, our prayers for the peace of the injured. I have instructed the Director General of my office to provide all the necessary assistance together with all government ministries."

זהו ערב קשה מאוד במערכה על עתידנו. לפני זמן קצר שוחחתי עם ראש עיריית ערד, יאיר מעיין, וביקשתי למסור בשם כל אזרחי ישראל את תפילותינו לשלום הפצועים. הנחתי את מנכ"לית משרדי להגיש את מלוא הסיוע הנדרש יחד עם כל משרדי הממשלה. אני מחזק את כוחות החירום וההצלה שפועלים כעת בשטח ואני קורא… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 21, 2026

"I strengthen the emergency and rescue forces operating in the field right now, and I call on everyone to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command. We are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts," he added.

Former Prime Ministers Condemn Attack

Former Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett also condemned the attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Our hearts are now in Arad and Dimona. Praying together for the peace of the injured and their families."

הלב של כולנו נמצא עכשיו בערד ובדימונה. מתפללים יחד לשלום הנפגעים ובני משפחותיהם. — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) March 21, 2026

Former Prime Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid also said, "Our hearts are with the south this evening. A great disaster with dozens of wounded in Dimona and Arad. Strengthening the security and rescue forces who are working at this moment to save lives. And wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded. We are all with you."

הלב של כולנו עם הדרום הערב. אסון גדול עם עשרות פצועים בדימונה ובערד. מחזק את כוחות הביטחון וההצלה שפועלים ברגעים אלה להצלת חיים. ומאחל החלמה מהירה לפצועים. כולנו איתכם. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) March 21, 2026

Earlier in the day, an Iranian missile hit Dimona, a southern town hosting Israel's nuclear facility. (ANI)