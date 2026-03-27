Iran's IRGC warned civilians in West Asia to leave areas near US military bases, vowing to eliminate US and Israeli forces. This follows an IRGC operation targeting US/Israeli sites. The IDF retaliated, striking Iranian missile facilities.

IRGC Issues Warning, Details 'Operation True Promise 4'

Iran's IRGC has issued a fresh warning to citizens in neighbouring West Asian countries. In a message posted by Press TV, IRGC said, "To people in West Asia. The cowardly American-Zionist forces, who lack the courage and ability to defend their own military bases, are trying to use innocent civilians as human shields out of fear of the fighters of Islam.

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"Since it is our duty to eliminate the US and Israeli forces, who recklessly kill Iranian civilians and target prominent figures, wherever we find them, we advise you to immediately leave areas where US forces are stationed to avoid harm," the statement further said.

On Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the execution of wave 83 of Operation True Promise 4 targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region with missiles and drones. According to a statement from the IRGC's Public Relations, the operation was dedicated to the "warm-hearted people of the southern strip of the country in the north of the Ever-Persian Gulf" and was conducted under the blessed code "Ya Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (AS)."

Iranian Strike Targets Detailed

The strikes targeted a range of strategic assets belonging to American and Israeli forces. Among the targets were storage tanks and the oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi'in settlement, and a US military information exchange centre in the region. The IRGC also claimed to have struck American military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base.

Israel Responds with Strikes on Iranian Military Sites

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces on Saturday said that it had struck the Iranian Regime's primary facility for the productions of missiles and sea mines in Yazd, Iran. The IDF claimed that the site was used for the planning, development, assembly, and storage of advanced missiles intended for launch from cruise platforms, submarines, and helicopters toward both mobile and stationary maritime targets.

"In the strikes carried out across Tehran, the Air Force targeted infrastructure and sites used by the regime to produce weaponry, with an emphasis on ballistic missile production sites," the IDF stated

IDF Targets Western Iran

According to the IDF, in Western Iran, the Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, struck throughout the night at the fire arrays of the Iranian terror regime. Among the targets attacked were launchers and missile storage sites that pose a threat to the State of Israel.

The IDF said it continues to operate without respite to strike at the regime's ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scale of fire toward the citizens of the State of Israel.

Over the past day, the Israel Air Force, guided by intelligence, struck dozens of infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime in approximately 20 fighter jet sorties in western Iran. As part of the sorties, the Air Force struck, among other targets, in Kermanshah and Dezful, and dropped approximately 70 munitions toward sites used for storing and launching ballistic missiles and air defence systems. In addition, soldiers of the Iranian terror regime who operated from these sites were eliminated.

The Israel Air Force said it continues to operate without pause to strike the regime's ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scale of fire toward the citizens of the State of Israel.

New Iranian Attack Detected After Lull

The IDF further stated that after a lull of nearly eight hours, the IDF has detected a new ballistic missile attack from Iran. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)